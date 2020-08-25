National Park Foundation, Airbnb partner on staycation campaign

The campaign launch coincides with the National Parks Service’s 104th birthday and urges responsible travels and forays into nature.

Talk about a room with a view.

The nonprofit foundation that supports America’s national parks suggests you get out of town, leave the tent at home and spend a quiet night among the Joshua trees. The National Park Foundation announced Tuesday a campaign with Airbnb encouraging people to book a night in a short-term rental outside one of the country’s national parks.

The campaign launch coincides with the National Parks Service’s 104th birthday and urges responsible travels and forays into nature. It highlights three less-frequented parks as a means to enjoy the outdoors in the age of COVID-19; Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River in New York and Pennsylvania; North Cascades National Park in Washington; and Mojave National Preserve near Barstow, California.

These three parks may not be the first ones that come to mind for the average traveler — that’s the point.

“Travelers are getting in their cars with their families and going over hill and dale to safely and responsibly explore their own backyards in the great outdoors — and national parks represent the perfect destination. Many Americans are learning that they live within 100 miles of a national park, just a short drive away,” Airbnb’s senior vice president for global public policy and communications, Chris Lehane, said in a press release.

People are again starting to travel after a drop at the beginning of the pandemic, but they’re not going very far, added Airbnb spokeswoman Liz DeBold Fusco. More than two out of every three new Airbnb users since March 11 has booked a trip within 300 miles, or a day’s drive, according to Airbnb information published Monday.

National parks are a natural destination for people looking to get out of the house and explore without traveling too far, DeBold Fusco said. Airbnbs may also provide the privacy and proximity to the outdoors people pursue in a pandemic, particularly those outside less-popular parks, she said.

“We really wanted to highlight, specifically, unique parks that maybe local residents might not be aware are so close, that makes for such a great nearby destination,” DeBold Fusco said.

A spokeswoman for the National Park Foundation didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Mojave, roughly an hour’s drive, is the closest to Southern Nevada of the three parks highlighted in the campaign. People who can’t traverse to the desert can avoid the sun and sand with a virtual trip, DeBold Fusco added. Airbnb compiled a list of Mojave sounds to recreate the experience; the busy buzzing of bees; the morning warbles of bird; the click-clack of Union Line train tracks.

She reminded potential park visitors, especially first-time parkees, to learn about the park before they visit and recreate responsibly.

