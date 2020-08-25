National Park Foundation, Airbnb partner on staycation campaign
The campaign launch coincides with the National Parks Service’s 104th birthday and urges responsible travels and forays into nature.
Talk about a room with a view.
The nonprofit foundation that supports America’s national parks suggests you get out of town, leave the tent at home and spend a quiet night among the Joshua trees. The National Park Foundation announced Tuesday a campaign with Airbnb encouraging people to book a night in a short-term rental outside one of the country’s national parks.
The campaign launch coincides with the National Parks Service’s 104th birthday and urges responsible travels and forays into nature. It highlights three less-frequented parks as a means to enjoy the outdoors in the age of COVID-19; Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River in New York and Pennsylvania; North Cascades National Park in Washington; and Mojave National Preserve near Barstow, California.
These three parks may not be the first ones that come to mind for the average traveler — that’s the point.
“Travelers are getting in their cars with their families and going over hill and dale to safely and responsibly explore their own backyards in the great outdoors — and national parks represent the perfect destination. Many Americans are learning that they live within 100 miles of a national park, just a short drive away,” Airbnb’s senior vice president for global public policy and communications, Chris Lehane, said in a press release.
People are again starting to travel after a drop at the beginning of the pandemic, but they’re not going very far, added Airbnb spokeswoman Liz DeBold Fusco. More than two out of every three new Airbnb users since March 11 has booked a trip within 300 miles, or a day’s drive, according to Airbnb information published Monday.
National parks are a natural destination for people looking to get out of the house and explore without traveling too far, DeBold Fusco said. Airbnbs may also provide the privacy and proximity to the outdoors people pursue in a pandemic, particularly those outside less-popular parks, she said.
“We really wanted to highlight, specifically, unique parks that maybe local residents might not be aware are so close, that makes for such a great nearby destination,” DeBold Fusco said.
A spokeswoman for the National Park Foundation didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
Mojave, roughly an hour’s drive, is the closest to Southern Nevada of the three parks highlighted in the campaign. People who can’t traverse to the desert can avoid the sun and sand with a virtual trip, DeBold Fusco added. Airbnb compiled a list of Mojave sounds to recreate the experience; the busy buzzing of bees; the morning warbles of bird; the click-clack of Union Line train tracks.
She reminded potential park visitors, especially first-time parkees, to learn about the park before they visit and recreate responsibly.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Want to get away but not too far away? Here are some National Parks Service lands within 300 miles of the Las Vegas Valley, including some off the beaten path. Distance and travel times are approximate, and there’s no guarantee of available lodging:
Arizona
— Grand Canyon National Park; 4 hours or 275/250 miles away, depending on whether you’re visiting the park’s south or north rim
— Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument; 2 hours 30 minutes or 100 miles away
— Montezuma Castle National Monument; 4 hours 30 minutes or 300 miles away
— Pipe Spring National Monument; 2 hours 45 minutes or 180 miles away
— Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument; 4 hours or 275 miles away
— Tuzigoot National Monument; 4 hours 30 minutes or 280 miles away
— Vermillion Cliffs National Monument; 4 hours or 235 miles away
— Wupatki National Monument; 4 hours 15 minutes or 285 miles away
California
— Death Valley National Park; 2 hours or 120 miles away
— Joshua Tree National Park; 3 hours 30 minutes or 220 miles away
— Mojave National Preserve; 1 hour or 70 miles away
Nevada
— Great Basin National Park; 4 hours 30 minutes or 300 miles away
— Lake Mead National Recreation Area; 30 minutes or 20 miles away
— Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument; 20-30 minutes or 18 miles away
Utah
— Bryce Canyon National Park; 4 hours or 260 miles away
— Glen Canyon National Recreation Area; 4 hours or 260 miles away
— Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument; 3 hours 20 minutes or 215 miles away
— Zion National Park; 2 hours 30 minutes or 160 miles away