72°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Courts

Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2020 - 1:24 pm
 
Updated February 28, 2020 - 2:41 pm

Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison.

Gragson, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. Prosecutors are expected to ask District Judge Michael Villani to sentence Gragson to at least 10 years behind bars and a maximum of 25 years.

He had faced two additional counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and four counts of reckless driving in the May wreck at The Ridges in Summerlin.

Melissa Newton, a mother of three, was killed in the wreck, while three others in Gragson’s vehicle were injured. Newton’s family and the other crash victims have filed lawsuits against Gragson.

Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said they would ask the judge for a minimum six-year prison sentence.

After Gragson pleaded, his lawyers provided reporters with a prepared nine-paragraph statement from Gragson.

“I cannot express the depth of my remorse and sorrow, and I struggled with how to express myself without using the word ‘I’ because this is not about me,” the statement began. “This is about the people who were lost, hurt and impacted by my actions.”

Gragson said he pleaded guilty “to spare the people I have already hurt so greatly the pain of a trial. I accept my role and responsibility by working to financially settle with all of those impacted and have accomplished that with nearly everyone. I am now standing here ready to accept my punishment, and I expect to go to prison.”

Chesnoff said that since Gragson’s arrest, he has undergone regular treatment for alcohol problems.

Chesnoff added: “the amount of pain he feels cannot be measured.”

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, who attended the plea hearing, told reporters that he hoped others would learn from Gragson’s case.

“I want this case to act as a message to everybody in Las Vegas that if you drink and drive there’s going to be consequences,” Wolfson said. “It’s a sad day. Mr. Gragson did a very terrible thing, but he made a choice to drink and drive. … If you drink and drive, it’s going to ruin your life and the lives of many others.”

In court briefs, Gragson’s lawyers had argued that there were numerous issues with the blood draws done at University Medical Center to check Gragson’s blood alcohol content. 

His blood was not drawn until more than three hours after the crash, even though a warrant was obtained before two hours had passed, they argued.

Gragson’s arrest report states that the first blood draw three hours after the crash measured his blood alcohol content at 0.147 percent, nearly twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

He admitted to Metropolitan Police Department officers that he drank for about five hours at a charity golf event, consuming “four to five mixed drinks” and Coors beers before the crash, his arrest report said.

Under Nevada law, blood evidence drawn more than two hours after a DUI crash is not presumptive of the blood alcohol level.

Body camera footage from the moments following the crash shows Gragson taking a field sobriety test and telling police that he’d had several alcoholic drinks before getting behind the wheel.

The victims of the crash filed lawsuits against Gragson. Three of them, including Newton, have reached confidential settlements, while passenger Christopher Bentley’s suit is set for trial in September.

Attorney William Kemp, who represents Bentley, said Friday that he continues to receive treatment for a severe brain injury suffered during the crash and is expected to undergo therapy “for the foreseeable future.”

Of the plea, Kemp said: “Mr. Bentley wishes no ill will to Mr. Gragson. He just wants fair compensation for his injuries.”

Attorney Robert Eglet, who represents the other victims, could not be reached for comment Friday.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Henderson man sentenced to life for killing young daughter - VIDEO
Justin Bennett, 26, was sentenced to life in prison for beating his 3-year-old daughter to death in 2016, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police investigate after a driver crashes into a wall - VIDEO
Las Vegas police were investigating after a driver crashed into a wall in east Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The man was suspected of drunken driving and arrested. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Judge dismisses attempted murder case - VIDEO
Prosecutors are asking the Nevada Supreme Court to overturn a judge's decision to dismiss attempted murder and battery charges at the start of a trial this week. District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez dismissed the charges on Tuesday after prosecutors delayed in calling a witness to testify. (Clark County District Court and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect - VIDEO
Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fatal shooting at a Las Vegas apartment - VIDEO
A man in his 40s is dead after shooting at a southwest Las Vegas Valley apartment on Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020. (Katelyn Newberg and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro briefing on officer-involved shooting.
Las Vegas police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting Sunday in south Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police handcuff inattentive driver - VIDEO
A motorist who apparently ignored or did not see police vehicles struck a Las Vegas police vehicle while officers were working at the scene of a rollover crash on Washington Avenue near H Street. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Victim forced to testify about the day he was shot
Johnny Brooks sits on the witness stand in shackles, forced to testify about the day he was shot in an attack that left two people dead.
Video shows man stealing money gifts from Las Vegas wedding - VIDEO
A man sneaked into a wedding Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley and stole most of the monetary gifts, according to the groom’s sister. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family of sucker punch victim speak at parole hearing - VIDEO
Family and friends of Luis Campos, the man who was killed by James Beach in Las Vegas with a single punch in 2017, speak out at a parole hearing for Beach on Feb. 10, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jury spares life of man who fatally shot liquor store clerk - VIDEO
A Las Vegas man must spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting a 24-year-old liquor store clerk during a robbery, jurors decided Friday. (Michael Quine, Nathan Asselin, James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police briefing about Excalibur fire
Las Vegas police say a sexual assault and hotel fire Wednesday morning at the Excalibur are connected. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guilt lingered for coworker of of slain Lee's Liquor clerk
For more than three years since Matthew Christensen was slain in the back room of a southwest valley Lee’s Discount Liquor store, as the killer awaited trial, his coworker has been haunted by the memory of that night.
Teens burglarize Summerlin home
Dr. Paul Wilkes’ Summerlin home was robbed while his realtor gave a group a tour during an open house on Sunday. The crime was captured on his home surveillance system.
Fatal Las Vegas shooting, stabbing at Super Bowl party may be related - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting and a Super Bowl party stabbing that may be related in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review Journal)
Prosecutors to rest in Lee’s Discount Liquor death penalty trial - VIDEO
Investigators quickly ruled out one suspect in the 2016 shooting of a Las Vegas liquor store clerk in part because the gunman walked with a limp, a homicide detective testified Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man killed in hit-and-run in east Las Vegas, police say - VIDEO
Police are investigating after a body was found in the middle of an east Las Vegas intersection Wednesday night in an apparent hit-and-run crash. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Death penalty trial Lee's Discount Liquor robbery and killing
Day one of the death penalty trial of Ray Charles “Ray Ray” Brown, 26, who is accused of being the gunman in the April 2016 robbery and killing of a Lee's Discount Liquor store clerk.
Barricade situation in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police and SWAT are at the scene of a barricade in a neighborhood near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect in mall shooting posts bail - VIDEO
Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas, ,18, charged with shooting three people at the Fashion Show mall, is expected to be released Monday, Jan. 27, after posting bail over the weekend. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Vegas88s
Las Vegas jury convicts man in woman’s 2018 rape, murder
On Friday a Las Vegas jury convicted 52-year-old Charles Talley Jr. of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the rape and killing of Kelly Deanne Kazoon inside an east valley apartment.
Lockdown lifted at Desert Pines High School - VIDEO
Desert Pines High School’s lockdown has been lifted after an active shooter was near campus. No one has been reported injured on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shooting at Las Vegas Fashion Show mall injures 3 - VIDEO
Three people were injured Tuesday night, Jan. 21, 2020, in a shooting at Fashion Show mall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas resident reacts to dead baby found in dumpster - VIDEO
North Las Vegas resident Dagoberto Navarro talks about police finding a dead baby in a dumpster. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elderly woman robbed in Fremont elevator - VIDEO
An elderly woman was robbed in an elevator on the 300 block of Fremont Street. Video courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police give details on officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
Las Vegas police identified the officer and show body cam video of the officer who discharged his weapon at a suspect accused of shooting his mother at a credit union, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Renee Summerout/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bail set at $300K for suspect in Las Vegas credit union shooting
William Cass Jackson who authorities said shot his mother three times before firing at police at a credit union in southwest Las Vegas was ordered held on $300,000 bail on Thursday.
Police update on shooting at Las Vegas credit union - VIDEO
Las Vegas police Capt. Nichole Splinter gives an update of officer-involved shooting at Navy Federal Credit Union, 6975 Spring Mountain Road, near Rainbow Boulevard, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
Las Vegas police brief the media on an officer-involved shooting in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Witnesses discuss officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Witnesses discuss what they saw during a shooting involving Las Vegas police on Spring Mountain Road near Rainbow Boulevard, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bayzle Morgan Sentenced To 44 Years To Life - Video
A man with neo-Nazi tattoos on his face who pleaded guilty to killing a 75-year-old woman in her Las Vegas home in 2013 was sentenced Thursday to at least 44 years behind bars.
Body found in vacant lot in Las Vegas ruled a homicide - VIDEO
Las Vegas police homicide detectives investigate what is described as a suspicious death in northeast Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
$50K bail set for suspect in attack on girlfriend seen on video - Video
A judge set bail at $50,000 on Friday for a man accused of beating and kidnapping his girlfriend in an act caught on a home surveillance video. Darnell Rodgers, 23, was arrested early Thursday morning, hours after the Metropolitan Police Department released the video in which a woman was seen crying while she ran to a house screaming for help near Warm Springs Road and the 215 Beltway.
THE LATEST