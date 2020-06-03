Zak Bagans reviving his Las Vegas Haunted Museum

Zak Bagans says of his reopening, “I added some new exhibits that are really going to blow people away.”

The “Ghost Adventures” team left to right: Jay Wasley, Zak Bagans, Billy Tolley, Aaron Goodwin (Courtesy of Travel Channel)

What appears to be an old pistol found on Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum property is shown on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Zak Bagans)

Zak Bagans’ haunted haunt is ready to reanimate

Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas will be back up and running June 12. Bagans will welcome smaller groups in larger spaces, and a presale and reservation-only ticket program. That information, and Bagans’ safety protocol, is on thehauntedmuseum.com website.

Bagans announced March 16 that his attraction at 600 E. Charleston Blvd. was closing indefinitely amid the COVID_19 shutdown. The “Ghost Adventures” star has since filmed a four-episode series, “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine,” with his four-man crew inside the museum.

The Travel Channel series premieres June 11, just as the museum opens.

Bagans otherwise used the time to upgrade his museum.

“I added some new exhibits that are really going to blow people away,” said Bagans, who is currently expanding his footprint on the former Wengert House property. “I also had the opportunity to do some things to the museum that I wouldn’t have been able to do.”

In May, Bagans unearthed what appeared to be a calcified handgun while digging on the property. The gun is being analyzed and soaking in a decorrosion bath. Bagans has found it has a copper wiring wrapped around the gun’s barrel and hammer. One day, it’ll look pretty cool under glass.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com.