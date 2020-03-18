Bartenders’ guild gets charitable assistance from corporations

Jameson Irish Whiskey has donated $500,000 and SipScience has started a $100,000 GoFundMe campaign to help bartenders affected by coronavirus shutdowns.

In light of layoffs and closures in the hospitality industry, the USBG National Charity Foundation is seeking donations to its COVID-19 relief campaign, in support of its Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. And the campaign has received help from a couple of corporations.

Jameson Irish Whiskey announced on Twitter on Sunday that it was donating $500,000 to the charity, stating, “We know there may be some hard roads ahead for members in this community.”

And on Tuesday, SipScience, a national data analytics hospitality company for consumers, bars and restaurants, said it had launched a $100,000 GoFundMe campaign, with all proceeds going directly to the foundation.

The USBG National Charity Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the United States Bartenders Guild, said it started the relief campaign “for the influx of applications we know is coming.”

To donate to the fund, visit usbgfoundation.org.

