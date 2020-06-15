Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas reopening Thursday

The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas is set to reopen Thursday with a serviced all-you-can-eat concept.

At least one Las Vegas Strip buffet is back, albeit with a few tweaks.

The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas is set to reopen Thursday with a serviced all-you-can-eat concept. According to a Monday news release, it’s the first buffet on the Strip to return after shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant will bring the buffet to guests by offering unlimited servings of nearly 90 “well-portioned” dishes to diners’ tables. Customers will be able to reorder as many times as they want within a two-hour period.

The Buffet will follow new health and safety protocols, including social distancing, touchless technologies and both QR code downloadable menus and single-use menus. Reservations are required, and available online at www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining/casual-dining/the-buffet.

Dishes include double-cut lamb chops with truffle spinach and crispy onions, steak and lobster topped with a bearnaise sauce, lobster ravioli with roasted red peppers, fennel and saffron sauce as well as Old Bay braised shrimp and scallops. Desserts include chocolate-dipped rice krispies, creme brulee and 13 flavors of ice creams and sorbets.

The Buffet will open Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Mondays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Weekday brunch and dinner are $36.99 and $59.99, respectively, while weekend brunch and dinner are $48.99 and $65.99, respectively.

Limitless pour packages are available for $24.99 and $29.99 and offer beer, wine, sparkling wine, rose, signature cocktails and more.

