Las Vegas area restaurants continue to reopen

Honey Salt and Esther’s Kitchen plan to open to in-person dining on Friday; Olive Garden locations open.

Esther's Kitchen chef/owner James Trees in downtown Las Vegas in this June 23, 2018, file photo. Trees will reopen his restaurant on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar locations have reopened. (Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar)

Esther's Kitchen will reopen Friday, May 15, 2020, in the Arts District. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Honey Salt will reopen Friday, May 15, 2020. (Bill Milne for Honey Salt)

The following is a list of restaurants that have announced their reopenings after the coronavirus shutdown, following procedures including social distancing, masks worn by employees, mandatory reservations and heightened sanitation measures. Many that offered takeout during the shutdown will continue that service; check with individual restaurants. All information was supplied by the restaurants.

Bonanno’s New York Pizzeria at Downtown Summerlin, 2020 Park Centre Drive, has reopened.

Born and Raised locations at 7260 S. Cimarron Road and 10050 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson have reopened.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Delhi Indian Cuisine, 4022 S. Maryland Parkway, has reopened.

Downtown Terrace Kitchen & Bar at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will reopen Thursday.

Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., will reopen Friday.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar locations at 8721 W. Charleston Blvd. and 6515 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square have reopened.

Genghis Grill, 550 N. Stephanie St., Henderson, has reopened.

Hennessey’s Tavern Las Vegas, 425 Fremont St., has reopened.

Hokkaido Teppanyaki Steakhouse, 3555 Town Center Drive, has reopened.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., reopens Friday.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Olive Garden locations at 10800 W. Charleston Blvd.; 1361 S. Decatur Blvd.; 1545 E. Flamingo Road; 6850 W. Cheyenne Ave.; 4400 E. Sunset Road in Henderson; 6191 Centennial Center Blvd.; and 80 N. Nellis Blvd. have reopened.

Partage, 3839 Spring Mountain Road, will reopen May 20.

Remedy’s locations in Henderson at 3265 St. Rose Parkway and 530 Conestoga Way will reopen Thursday.

Ruby Tuesday, 865 W. Craig Road, will reopen Wednesday.

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza locations at 6500 W. Sahara Ave. and 1501 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson have reopened. The restaurant at 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway will reopen Friday.

Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St., has reopened.

Toasted Gastrobrunch, 9516 W. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Trattoria Reggiano at Downtown Summerlin, 2020 Park Centre Drive, will reopen Thursday.

Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, will reopen Wednesday.

YuXiang Korean Chinese, 7729 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

If you’d like to contribute to this list, contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.