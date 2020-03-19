Las Vegas restaurants offer takeout, delivery in wake of shutdown

While some Las Vegas restaurants have shut down completely during the coronavirus outbreak, others are offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services.

Briskets inside a pit at Big B's Texas BBQ in Henderson, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive Tuesday evening ordering all restaurants in the state to shutter their dine-in facilities in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus has prompted more Southern Nevada restaurants to begin takeout and delivery services, which are allowed, under the governor’s guidelines. This list will be updated daily.

Big B’s Texas BBQ, 3019 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson and 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, is offering curbside pickup, as well as free delivery in a 5-mile radius for orders of $50 or more. Visit bigbztexasbbq.com.

Big Jerk, 430 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., is offering a free kids meal (a piece of chicken with a side of rice and peas) with every adult meal purchased. They’re at bigjerkcaribbean.com.

Curbside takeout and delivery are available at Black Bear Diner, which has multiple locations in Southern Nevada. Visit blackbeardiner.com.

Chef Jamie Tran has created a new takeout menu for The Black Sheep, 8680 W. Warm Springs Road. It has six appetizers, five sandwiches and four entrees, as well as a free dessert that’s a limited offer. Available for curbside pickup; call 702-954-3998.

Blaze Pizza, which has multiple locations in Southern Nevada, is waiving delivery fees on all orders of $10 or more via blazepizza.com or the Blaze app. It’s also offering a large one-topping pizza for $10 and free delivery on Postmates and DoorDash through March 22.

Blume, 3145 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, is offering free food for kids 12 and younger from 3 p.m. to closing. Visit blumelasvegas.com.

BokBok Chicken, which has five locations in the valley, is offering 15 percent off pickup orders through March 29. Order at bokbokchicken.com. Or order for delivery through Postmates and get $3 off a $15 order for new clients.

Bronze Cafe, which is in ReBAR at 1221 S. Main St. downtown and at 2380 N. Buffalo Drive, is giving a wrapped, 500-sheet 2-ply roll of toilet paper with each sammich or salad purchase, while supplies last. Offer valid for takeout or third-party delivery.

Cafe Lola has launched a curbside pickup menu for its locations at 4280 S. Hualapai Way and 10075 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson that includes a pastry box, a breakfast box, gluten-free skinny box and a kids box, among other things. The menu’s at ilovecafelola.com. Locals can use the promo code vegasstrong. Those interested in delivery should email hello@ilovecafelola.com.

The Capital Grille at Fashion Show Mall has created a takeout menu. Call 702-932-6631.

Chef Kenny’s Asian Vegan Restaurant at 6820 Spring Mountain Road is offering half-off lunch or dinner with the code 112328. One-time use; expires April 15.

Chipotle, which has multiple locations across the valley, is offering free delivery through the end of the month.

Cured & Whey, 6265 S. Valley View Blvd., is offering $2 PB&J or ham and cheese sandwiches, no limit, and 50 percent off meats and cheeses ordered online. Family meals also available. Visit curedandwhey.com.

Del Taco is offering free delivery on Postmates with code DELTACONOW for a limited time with no minimum; free delivery without a code on all orders over $15. First-time Del Taco customers will receive free delivery on DoorDash.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, which has three restaurants in Southern Nevada, is offering free delivery through April 30 and a contact-free delivery option for those who order through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s app.

Echo & Rig in Tivoli Village is offering curbside pickup from its butcher shop (9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily) and restaurant.

Egg Sammie, 7379 S. Rainbow Blvd., is offering kids grade K-12 a signature sammie, Crispy Smashed Taters and juice for $4.99 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.

El Dorado Cantina is offering personal contactless delivery service and curbside pickup at both locations, as well as delivery through third-party services. Call the Sammy Davis Jr. location at 702-722-2289 or the Tivoli Village location at 702-333-1112. Service is available from 11 a.m. to midnight daily. Visit eldoradocantina.com.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, which has locations in Town Square and at 8721 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering curbside pickup nightly. Visit flemingssteakhouse.com.

Freed’s Bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. and the Freed’s Dessert Shops at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd. and 10870 W. Charleston Ave. are offering delivery at half-off the usual charge, as well as pickup. Call 702-456-7762 or visit freedsbakery.com

Fruits & Roots Organic Juice Bar + Wellness Kitchen, 7885 W. Sunset Road, is offering delivery, which is free within 5 miles or free outside that for orders of $125 or more ($5 otherwise). Visit fruitsnroots.com.

Graffiti Bao, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, is offering 10 percent off curbside pickup, and free lunch bowls for kids. Call 702-323-6033.

Grape Vine Cafe, 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., is offering curbside pickup and deliveries from 3 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Order by 2 p.m. at 702-228-9463. With curbside pickup, bottles of wine can be ordered at 50 percent off. Free delivery within a 5-mile radius for orders of $50 or more. Menu at grapevinevegas.com.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is offering a family dinner for four, available for pickup or delivery, for $85. Choices are meatloaf or roasted chicken, with savory monkey bread, salad and sides. Add a Brookie platter for $17. Visit honeysalt.com.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, which is in the Fashion Show Mall and at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway, is offering free delivery on orders placed through the Ike’s app. Visit loveandsandwiches.com.

Khoury’s Mediterranean at 9340 W. Sahara Ave. is offering curbside pickup, and free delivery within 5 miles. Get $10 off orders over $50 with code HUMMUS-SOS. Visit khouryslv.com.

Kitchen Table at 1716 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson and Kitchen Table Squared in The Gramercy have adopted a kids-eat-free option with delivery orders, for which there’s a $5 charge within a 7-mile radius. Meals are available to kids 12 and younger. Additionally, guests paying cash for curbside and delivery orders will get 10 percent off. Order by phone at 702-478-4782 for Henderson or 702-982-8218 for The Gramercy.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib in the Hughes Center is offering a 15-percent discount and free delivery by a member of the restaurant team within a 3-mile radius, minimum $50 order. Those placing pickup orders will get 20 percent off their entire order. Third-party delivery also available. Call 702-893-2223.

Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, is offering $5 grab-and-go salads and special lunch and dinner menus for pickup and delivery from noon to 8:30 p.m. Call 702-330-0404 or visit localelv.com.

Lola’s A Louisiana Kitchen is offering family meals, for two to six people, for curbside pickup or delivery at its locations at 1220 N. Town Center Drive and 241 W. Charleston Blvd. Options are: Cajun Nights, American Picnic or Let the Good Times Roll; each comes with a choice of salad, appetizer, entree and dessert, and the Picnic option adds a side. They’re $40 for two, $70 for four and $90 for six, plus a 10-percent delivery fee. lolaslasvegas.com

Employees of Lotus of Siam, 953 E. Sahara Ave. and 620 E. Flamingo Road, will make deliveries for customers who aren’t comfortable with third-party delivery services, and the restaurant is using tamper-evident packaging. Curbside pickup also available. Visit lotusofsiamlv.com.

Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, is offering to-go lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch menus for pickup or delivery, minimum $30. Visit marchebacchus.com. The wine shop is having an inventory-reduction sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 28.

Metro Pizza is offering a take-out and delivery offer of buy any pizza, get a second one (of equal or lesser value) for half-price, through March 31. They’re also offering 15 percent off first-time online orders.

Mimi’s Cafe, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, is offering 20 percent off online takeout orders. Use code 20%OFF when ordering.

North Italia at 1069 S. Rampart Blvd. is offering takeout, and delivery through a third-party service. Call 702-507-0927.

Ohlala French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Drive, is offering free delivery within seven miles for orders of more than $30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Curbside pickup also available. Visit ohlalafrenchbistro.com.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin is offering curbside pickup.

The Pasta Shop Ristorante, 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, asks customers to call in to-go orders to 702-451-1893, and they’ll get a free cannoli for every entree; all orders over $50 also will receive a bag of fresh pasta. Offer good until the end of the month.

All participating locations of Pieology Pizzeria are offering free delivery through pielogy.com or the Pie Life rewards app for orders over $35, through the end of March. They’re also offering 10 percent off pickup orders through pieology.com or the Pie Rewards app. Use code PICKUP10 at checkout.

Pin Kaow Thai Restaurant at 1974 N. Rainbow Blvd and 9530 S. Eastern Ave. is offering delivery and curbside takeout for its full menu. Call 702-407-1188 or visit pinkaow.com.

Anyone looking for a doughnut fix can pre-order them and pick them up at the three locations of Pinkbox Doughnuts by emailing contact@pinkboxdoughnuts.com. Doughnuts also can be delivered via third-party service. Visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

PizzaRev, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, is taking 30 percent off all online orders until further notice. Visit pizzarev.com.

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will give a 20-percent discount to those using the pick-up service between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The restaurant also is offering curbside pickup for its older customers.

Shiraz Persian, Indian and Pakistani restaurant at 2575 S. Decatur Blvd. is offering in-house delivery for free within a 5-mile radius and $10 elsewhere. It’s available from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Visit shirazrestaurant.com or call 702-870-0860.

Toasted Gastrobrunch, 9516 W. Flamingo Road, is offering takeout and curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services.

Todd’s Unique Dining, 4350 E. Sunset Road in Henderson, is offering curbside pickup with a menu that changes daily; family meals also are available. Call after 3:30 p.m. for pickup between 5 and 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Call 702-259-8633; have your credit card ready.

