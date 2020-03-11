Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants

News of the temporary closures come after MGM Resorts announced plans to have seven buffets go dark temporarily beginning Sunday.

Patrons dine at Fleur at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on Oct. 20, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Mandalay Bay has confirmed that three more of its restaurants will close temporarily after service Sunday, following the news Tuesday that the resort’s parent company, MGM Resorts International, will close seven of its Las Vegas Strip buffets effective Sunday.

The affected restaurants are Fleur, Aureole and Mizuya. A statement from MGM says “MGM Resorts continues to monitor its business and make operational adjustments as appropriate.”

There’s no official word from the company on how long the closures will last. But a source within one of those restaurants reports they’re expecting to be dark “for two weeks or more.”

When asked whether any other MGM properties will follow suit, a spokeswoman responded that the company “are evaluating business levels and will make adjustments as appropriate.”

