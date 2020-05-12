More restaurants restart dine-in service in Las Vegas Valley

Marche Bacchus reopens the dining room and patio on Thursday; Hash House a Go Go’s Sahara location will reopen Friday.

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant has reopened for dine-in service. (Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant)

Marche Bacchus will reopen for dine-in service on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The French restaurant's patio is seen in this May 10, 2017, file photo. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto)

The following is a list of restaurants that have announced their reopenings after the coronavirus shutdown, following procedures including social distancing, masks worn by employees, mandatory reservations and heightened sanitation measures. Many that offered takeout during the shutdown will continue that service; check with individual restaurants. All information was supplied by the restaurants.

Americana, 2620 Regatta Drive, will reopen Thursday.

Big Chicken, 4480 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Broken Yolk Cafe at Town Square, 6805 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will reopen Friday.

The Capital Grille at Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

The Crab Corner, 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

Firefly Southwest, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, has reopened.

The Great American Pub locations at 4145 S. Grand Canyon Drive and 9310 W. Eastern Ave. in Henderson have reopened.

Hash House a Go Go at 6800 W. Sahara Ave. will reopen Friday.

IHOP locations at 3595 S. Rainbow Blvd.; 9480 W. Sahara Ave.; 2450 Pebble Road; 1230 W. Warm Springs Road; and 1809 Las Vegas Blvd. South have reopened.

Izakaya Go, 3775 Spring Mountain Road, has reopened.

Jing Las Vegas, 10975 Oval Park Drive, will reopen Friday.

Johnny C’s Diner, 8175 Arville St., will reopen Friday.

Locale, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, has reopened.

Lola’s Summerlin, 1220 N. Town Center Drive, has reopened.

Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, will reopen Thursday.

Mezzo Bistro and Wine, 4275 N. Rancho Drive, has reopened.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant at Downtown Summerlin, 11020 Lavender Hill Drive, has reopened.

PT’s Gold locations at 7550 Oso Blanca Road and 9363 S. Buffalo Drive; PT’s Pub at 2280 S. Nellis Blvd.; and Sierra Gold locations at 6515 S. Jones Blvd. and 6929 N. Aliante Parkway will reopen May 19.

Sasa Sushi, 7450 W. Cheyenne Ave., has reopened.

Table 34, 600 E. Warm Springs Road, has reopened.

Tacos & Beer, 3900 Paradise Road, will reopen Wednesday.

Insomnia Cookies, 4480 Paradise Road, is rereleasing its Valentine’s Day red velvet cookie on Wednesday. The cookie will be available while supplies last. Those within delivery or pickup radius of the store can purchase a six-pack of the red velvet cookies for $6 on Thursday. To order, visit insomniacookies.com.

If you’d like to contribute to this list, contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.