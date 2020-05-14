Several restaurants have set reopening dates

The Peppermill will reopen next week; BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse locations are now offering dine-in service.

Tacotarian locations have reopened. The plant-based Mexican eatery's menu includes the Giant Taco. (Paulo Balos)

The Peppermill restaurant at 2985 Las Vegas Blvd. South is shown in this file photo. The Peppermill will reopen May 22 (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The following is a list of restaurants that have announced their reopenings after the coronavirus shutdown, following procedures including social distancing, masks worn by employees, mandatory reservations and heightened sanitation measures. Many that offered takeout during the shutdown will continue that service; check with individual restaurants. All information was supplied by the restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse locations at 10840 W. Charleston Blvd., 5881 Centennial Center Blvd. and 9520 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson have reopened.

Distill locations at 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., 6430 N. Durango Drive and 4830 W. Pyle Ave. will reopen Thursday.

Fogo de Chao, 360 E. Flamingo Road, will reopen May 20.

Johnny C’s Diner, 8175 Arville St., will now reopen Saturday for dine-in service, instead of the previously listed Friday opening.

The Juice Standard at 1410 Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, will reopen Monday.

The Martini, 1205 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

The Peppermill, 2985 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will reopen May 22.

Tacotarian locations at 6135 S. Fort Apache Road and 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd. have reopened for outdoor dining.

If you’d like to contribute to this list, contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.