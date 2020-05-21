Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, shown in this 2019 photo, will begin serving dine-in customers on May 26. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas is reopening several restaurants to dine-in customers beginning May 26. (Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

A selection of foods offered at Borracha Mexican Cantina. (Courtesy Borracha Mexican Cantina)

Station Casinos will begin opening restaurants at three of its properties next week.

At Red Rock Resort, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, Yardhouse and Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que all will begin serving customers on May 26. Guests will be able to access all four restaurants through the north casino entrance next to Blue Ribbon. T-Bones Chophouse will open on May 29, accessible through the east parking garage.

At Green Valley Ranch, Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca and Borracha Mexican Cantina will begin seating customers May 26, while Pizza Rock will begin curbside pickup the same day. The casino’s steakhouse, Hank’s Fine Steaks, will open three days later. Dine-in guests will access the restaurants through the Paseo Verde parking lot entrance, next to Bottiglia, while Pizza Rock’s customers will pick up their orders at designated parking spots.

Leticia’s Cocina currently is the only restaurant at Santa Fe Station with a reopening date scheduled. It will begin offering curbside pickup from designated parking spots May 26.

All guests will be thermal-scanned for temperatures before entering the building. Online reservations for the dine-in restaurants will be limited to parties of five or fewer. The restaurants will work to accommodate call-in and walk-in parties of six or more guests living within the same household in private dining spaces, if possible, “as long as seating adjustments maintain appropriate distancing from other tables/booths.”

All restaurants will follow the guidelines of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Other safety precautions at Station-owned and -operated restaurants will include disinfecting dining tables, bar tops, stools and chairs after each use, replacing all linen after each use, single-use condiments, limiting the number of people at indoor and outdoor waiting areas, and single-use menus. Staff at those restaurants will have been tested before returning to work and will have their temperatures scanned before entering the building.

Station has announced its plans to reopen its casinos in phases. First to reopen will be Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station, together with its Wildfire division properties, when permitted to do so by governmental authorities. Plans for reopening the Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho will come later. Guests are advised to visit the casino websites for the most current hours of operation and to call ahead with any questions.

