‘Tanked’ star Brett Raymer closes Las Vegas donut business

Brett Raymer, a star of the TV show "Tanked" and owner of Donut Mania, at his shop in Las Vegas on Friday, March 9, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poo emoji doughnuts are part of a lawsuit by Pinkbox Doughnuts who alleges a competitor is copying their trade secrets, designs and recipes. Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Donut Mania will not be open for business on Monday, and its future appears uncertain.

The chain abruptly ceased operations Sunday at all of its locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

The closure was confirmed Sunday night by owner Brett Raymer, who starred in the popular Animal Planet reality show “Tanked.” Raymer was at the Donut Mania location on South Durango Drive about an hour before its scheduled 9 p.m. closing time, overseeing the shuttering of the location.

Donut Mania’s parent company was recently sued by Pinkbox Doughnuts LLC for allegedly using the company’s trade secrets and intellectual property to copy various doughnuts, including some in the shape of a poo emoji.

Raymer would not directly address how the decision to close might be related to the lawsuit. But when asked about the future of the chain, he stated that “negotiations with regard to the lawsuit are ongoing, but as for now Donut Mania is closed.”

Donut Mania had operated four locations in the valley. In a 2018 article in the Review-Journal, Raymer said he had plans for 10 more stores in the next year.

