Vampires delivering pizza? Just another night in Las Vegas

The Area15 entertainment complex, set to open later this year, and Vampire.Pizza are collaborating on a pizza pop-up that includes an immersive game.

Area15 entertainment complex has launched a popup with Vampire.Pizza, May 8-15. (Vampire.Pizza)

Vampires make the most special of deliveries. (Vampire.Pizza)

If the fam’s practically catatonic from looking at the four walls and each other, the undead might just bring them back to life.

The Area15 entertainment complex has launched a pop-up with Vampire.Pizza that has the potential to be a bloody good time. From May 8-15, the partnership is offering a package containing a pizza, salad and dessert (the food is by Those Guys Pies) and a game kit with an immersive story and mystery designed to last 60 to 90 minutes. It’s $65.98 for two people or $111.96 for four.

The pop-up is designed to provide a sneak peek at the interactive experiences that will take place at Area15 when it opens later this year. Vampire.Pizza launched in Los Angeles in April.

Pre-orders are being taken at vampire.pizza. Contactless pickup is available at both locations of Those Guys Pies on Lake East Drive in Las Vegas and on North Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, but that would be missing half the fun. Delivery comes courtesy of a vampire — following CDC guidelines, of course. (The story and game materials have been sterilized and sealed.)

Is it a real vampire? Just remember what Bela Lugosi said: “I have never met a vampire personally, but I don’t know what might happen tomorrow.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.