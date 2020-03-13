TAO Group suspends Las Vegas club, brunch operations

The Tao Group is the latest operator to suspend its nightclub and dayclub operations.

Clubgoers socialize at Tao Las Vegas at The Grand Canal Shoppes in Las Vegas, Jan. 31, 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The company has issued a statement saying: “Out of an abundance of caution, and following guidelines of public officials, Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub and Tao Nightclub will be temporarily closed, effective immediately.” Marquee operates at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, while Tao is located at The Venetian. The group’s other dayclub, Tao Beach at The Venetian, was already closed for the season for remodeling.

Additionally, the company has suspended the Saturday Party Brunch and Sunday Endless Brunch at its Palazzo restaurant Lavo. All other normal operations will continue, however, at its three Las Vegas restaurants: Lavo, Tao and Beauty & Essex.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

