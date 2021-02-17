Desert Pines, Cashman offering walk-in 2nd doses of Pfizer vaccines

Second doses will be available at the clinic based on capacity and when the first vaccine was received.

Syringes with Pfizer vaccines in a bin with a "use by" label at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Desert Pines High School COVID-19 vaccination clinic will offer first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday through Friday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

First doses of the vaccine are available by appointment only at the clinic at 3800 E. Harris Ave. Some second doses will be available at the clinic on a walk-in basis, depending on capacity and when the first vaccine was received.

The Cashman Center vaccination clinic, which is usually reserved for those with appointments, also will offer second doses for walk-ins on Friday and Saturday as clinic capacity allows and depending on when the first vaccine was received, the health district said Tuesday in a news releases .

Second dose appointment scheduling is also available at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/second-dose/. People with limited online access also can call the Health District’s COVID-19 helpline with questions or to ask for assistance with canceling or scheduling appointments. The helpline numbers are 702-759-1900 and 702-455-0696. Helpline hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

If vaccine shipments are delayed by severe weather elsewhere in the U.S., impacting clinics operation, announcements and services updates will be provided to the public, the health district said.