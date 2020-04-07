54°F
‘This is warfare’: Doctor implores safe use of cloth masks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2020 - 5:20 am
 

About 100 times a day, Dr. Christopher Voscopoulos puts on and takes off his N95 mask while in the COVID-19 ward at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

All this donning and doffing, along with overseeing the intensive care unit that treats the hospital’s most seriously ill patients, make him an authority on mask do’s and don’ts at a time when health authorities are recommending that the public wear cloth masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

On Monday afternoon, he offered some guidance for the public on why and how to wear a mask, including how to safely take one off.

Many carriers have no symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging the public to wear cloth masks, citing increasing evidence that people can have the virus without knowing it. They may never develop symptoms but can still transmit the virus to others. Or they may transmit the virus before they develop symptoms. The disease is often spread through respiratory droplets that invade a person’s lungs though the mouth or nose.

“This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms,” CDC spokesman Jason McDonald wrote in an email Monday.

By covering the mouth and nose — by shielding a cough or sneeze — a mask can help prevent people who don’t know they’re sick from infecting others.

Echoing the CDC, the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday recommended that the public “wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).”

Social distancing, or staying at least 6 feet from other people, “remains the most important method of slowing the spread of the virus,” the district said in an email Monday.

Public health authorities have emphasized that wearing a surgical or cloth mask in public doesn’t so much protect the wearers of the mask as it does the people they come into contact with.

But Voscopoulos said that any barrier may be better than none for the mask-wearer.

Whether people becomes ill, and how ill, can depend in part on the “viral load,” or what quantities of the virus they are exposed to.

Wearing a mask could keep at bay some of the viral load, which might help keep someone from getting ill. Voscopoulos likened the body to a fort with the resources to repel an army of 100, not 100,000.

“This is warfare,” he said.

Although N95 masks provide the best protection against the virus, followed by other covers such as surgical masks, they aren’t recommended for the public. These high-demand items are being rationed at hospitals to avoid shortages.

“These are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders,” the health district said.

Taking off masks, gloves

To use a mask safely, it’s important to take it off by the straps, taking care to avoid touching the mask’s exterior or interior where the virus lurks, Voscopoulos said.

“The front of the mask is the area that literally is entrapping the virus,” he said.

A paper mask should then be disposed of; a cloth mask, laundered.

“A virus is not going to be able to survive a load of laundry,” he said.

The virus can linger on surfaces touched by dirty hands, prompting some people to wear gloves in public. Since the virus doesn’t enter the body through skin, the key is to not to touch your face, whether a glove is on your hand or not.

It’s also important, Voscopoulos said, to peel gloves off from the wrist, so that they turn inside out, putting the germs that were on the outside of the glove on the inside. Gloves should then be disposed of or laundered, depending on their material.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

