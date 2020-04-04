UNLV might run out of COVID-19 test kits after Tuesday

UNLV Medicine could run out of coronavirus test kits after Tuesday due to a national shortage. It has been offering curbside testing since March 24.

A UNLV medicine medical professional conducts a curbside test on a patient experiencing coronavirus symptoms, outside of UNLV School of Medicine on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

UNLV Medicine — the clinical arm of the UNLV School of Medicine — started offering curbside COVID-19 testing March 24. But that could be halted if the university doesn’t receive more test kits and there’s a nationwide shortage.

“We anticipate coming to the end of our supply after April 7th unless we receive an additional shipment,” UNLV Medicine said in a Friday night statement.

Testing will continue Monday and Tuesday, according to the statement.

UNLV Medicine is “actively seeking more tests” and testing will be continued — or resumed — if the university is able to “acquire a substantial number,” according to the statement.

Testing is offered by appointment only. Those interested in being tested can call 702-583-4408 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays to set up an appointment.

Patients are screened by phone to determine if they meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for testing.

Nasal swab tests are administered in a parking area outside UNLV Medicine, 1125 Shadow Lane. Patients remain in their vehicle.

There are no out-of-pocket cost to patients, and they typically receive results back in five to seven days. All test results — both positive and negative — are reported ot the Southern Nevada Health District.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.