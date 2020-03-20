Las Vegas urgent care stops drive-through coronavirus testing

Sahara West Urgent Care Wellness offered three days of drive-through testing this week but stopped the service after being overwhelmed by the demand.

A lab technician directs people at the Sahara Urgent Care & Wellness center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People line up to leave a swab sample at the Sahara Urgent Care & Wellness center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Las Vegas urgent care clinic has stopped providing drive-through COVID-19 testing without an appointment.

Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness offered three days of drive-through testing this week but stopped the service Wednesday, practice manager Jose Triana told the Review-Journal on Friday.

“I just don’t have the manpower right now to do it,” he said, noting that his staff was overwhelmed by the demand for the tests.

Instead, the clinic is asking those who have symptoms of COVID-19 and are seeking testing to first email the clinic at info@saharawesturgentcare.com to schedule an appointment. It’s an encrypted email address, meaning there are extra security measures to ensure health information remains confidential.

The clinic will respond to those emails and schedule telemedicine appointments with patients, Triana said. At the appointment time, a medical provider will come out to a patient’s car to take a sample for testing.

During the three days of drive-through testing, the clinic saw long lines of cars, with many patients waiting for hours.

Triana said the clinic tested more than 700 people — including “a lot more than 250” on the first day alone.

“It’s a madhouse right now,” he said Friday. “We’re trying to get caught up.”

Clinic staff is informing patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 “as soon as we can,” he said. For those who test negative, they’re notifying patients as well — “as we can get to them.”

The clinic experienced some issues with testing and some customers had to return for a second swab.

Southwest Medical is offering curbside COVID-19 testing at three valley locations, but it’s only for Southwest Medical patients who’ve been ordered by their medical provider to be tested. It’s not open to the general public.

“If your health care provider thinks you may have COVID-19 and need to be tested, they will arrange for you to be tested at one of our designated sites,” according to the medical group’s website.

Southwest Medical started offering testing about two weeks ago, said James Stover with B&P Advertising Media Public Relations, which is representing the medical group. He said he doesn’t know how many people have been tested so far.

The three sites are:

— Lake Mead Convenient Care, 310 W. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Convenient Care at Flamingo Healthcare Center, 5580 W. Flamingo Road, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Craig Convenient Care, 4090 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.

Southwest Medical says all patients must call 702-877-5199 to begin the process of being evaluated for testing.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.