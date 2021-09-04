COVID-19 vaccine clinic at ‘Community Day’ party on Westside postponed

No reason was given for the postponement, which was announced Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Nurse Christian Hyderkhan administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Edwin Guerrero during a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned as part of a “Community Day” celebration on Sunday in the Historic Westside has been postponed.

No reason for the postponement was given in a news release from the Southern Nevada Health District on Friday. It said details on the clinic, which was to have been held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the the Second Baptist Church at 500 W. Madison Ave., would be publicized when it is rescheduled.

Henderson gift card giveaway

For a limited time, the city of Henderson is giving $100 Amazon gift cards to those who receive their first or second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The initiative began Sept. 9 at the College of Southern Nevada Henderson Vaccination POD operated by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Gift cards will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis during the Vaccination POD’s operating hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday while supplies last. People are encouraged to make appointments.

The CSN Henderson Vaccination POD is administering the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Nevadans 12 years of age and older. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently authorized for ages 12-17.

The COVID-19 vaccine is deemed safe and effective, and is free and available at Southern Nevada Health District and partner locations in Clark County.

CSN Henderson is at 700 College Drive, Henderson.

Other Las Vegas Valley vaccination clinics, according to the health district:

■ Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Rd., Henderson; Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., lower level (near Kohl’s).

■ UNLV Stan Fulton Building parking lot, 801 E. Flamingo Road., Las Vegas; Sunday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., drive through only. The site will be closed this Sunday for a special event.

■ CSN North Las Vegas, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas and West Charleston, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas; Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

■ Southern Nevada Health District, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas; Monday-Friday, 6:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m.

■ Department of Welfare and Supportive Services; multiple locations, Tuesday-Saturday, 12:30.–8:30 p.m.

High school-based clinics, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

■ Centennial High School, 10200 W. Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas.

■ Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Road., North Las Vegas.

■ Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas.

■ Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W. Robindale Road., Las Vegas.

Department of Motor Vehicles locations, Monday and Friday: 6:30–10:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 4:30–8:30 p.m.

■ 2621 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas.

■ 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas.

■ 7170 North Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas.

Third doses

Third doses of COVID-19 are available for individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. Third doses can be administered at least 28 days after the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (additional doses are not available for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). People who have questions about their specific medical conditions should talk their health care provider about whether getting an additional dose is right for them. Additional information and resources are available on the Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-toolkit.

More information about community vaccination site locations can be found at NVCOVIDFighter.org. The site also features live chat support to make scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and getting information about the vaccine more accessible.