Henderson giving $100 Amazon gift cards after COVID-19 vaccination

The giveaway to those who receive their first or second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine began Thursday at the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) Henderson Vaccination POD.

Nurse Christian Hyderkhan administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Edwin Guerrero during a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

For a limited time, the City of Henderson is giving $100 Amazon gift cards to those who receive their first or second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The initiative began Thursday at the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) Henderson Vaccination POD operated by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Gift cards will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis during the Vaccination POD’s operating hours starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday while supplies last. People are encouraged to make appointments as walk-ins are based on available resources.

The CSN Henderson Vaccination POD is administering the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Nevadans 12 years of age and older. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently authorized for ages 12-15.

The COVID-19 vaccine is deemed safe, effective, free and available at Southern Nevada Health District and community partner locations throughout Clark County.

CSN Henderson is located at 700 College Dr. Henderson, NV 89002.

Other Las Vegas Valley vaccination clinics are scheduled at the following locations, according to the health district:

■ Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Rd., Henderson, NV 89014; Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., lower level (near Kohl’s).

■ UNLV Stan Fulton Building parking lot, 801 E. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89154; Sunday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., drive through only.

■ CSN North Las Vegas, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030 and West Charleston, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146; Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

■ Southern Nevada Health District, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107; Monday-Friday, 6:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m.

■ Department of Welfare and Supportive Services; multiple locations, Tuesday-Saturday, 12:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

High school-based clinics, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

■ Centennial High School, 10200 W. Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89149.

■ Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032.

■ Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110.

■ Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W. Robindale Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113.

Department of Motor Vehicles locations, Monday and Friday: 6:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 4:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

■ 2621 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89104.

■ 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, 89147.

■ 7170 North Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, 89131.

Third doses

Third doses of COVID-19 are available for individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. Third doses can be administered at least 28 days after the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (additional doses are currently not available for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). People who have questions about their specific medical conditions should talk their health care provider about whether getting an additional dose is right for them. Additional information and resources are available on the Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-toolkit.

More information about community vaccination site locations can be found at NVCOVIDFighter.org. The site also features live chat support to make scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and getting information about the vaccine more accessible.