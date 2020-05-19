Henderson approves controversial minor league hockey arena project

The Henderson City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve a minor league hockey arena that will replace the Henderson Pavilion. Construction is slated to begin by August.

Henderson City Hall on Water Street photographed on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in downtown Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A minor league hockey arena is coming to Henderson.

The Henderson City Council voted 4-1 to approve the arena, which will be home to the future American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. The city and the team will share the $80 million cost of the arena evenly.

Councilman Dan Stewart cast the lone vote against the project.

Construction on the arena, which will replace the Henderson Pavilion, is scheduled to begin by August.

Some vocal opponents of the project have criticized the city for wanting to move forward with an arena in the midst of a pandemic, which is putting governments in difficult fiscal situations. Henderson has said investing in a project like this would help the city in its recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

Opponents have also expressed concerns with the prospect of increased traffic and an arena changing the neighborhood.

On Monday, a group of residents filed paperwork with the city to start the process of getting the arena project on the November ballot. It also filed an application for a temporary restraining order to block Tuesday’s vote. That motion was denied by a judge.

Under the deal between the city and the team, Henderson owns the venue, but the team keeps revenue from naming rights, food and beverage sales, merchandise, premium seating, and ticket sales (except for tickets to community benefit events).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

