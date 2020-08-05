Henderson nursing home sees COVID-19 cases triple

The number of cases at the Lake Mead Health and Rehabilitation Center, a skilled nursing home, jumped from 19 to 60 on Tuesday and again to 69 on Wednesday, state data show.

Lake Mead Health and Rehabilitation Center skilled nursing home in Henderson Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Henderson nursing home saw the number of residents with COVID-19 triple overnight, according to state data.

The number of cases at the Lake Mead Health and Rehabilitation Center, a skilled nursing home, jumped from 19 to 60 on Tuesday and again to 69 on Wednesday, according to data posted on the state Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website. Ten staff members also have become ill from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Overall the number of cases in the facility jumped 216 percent increase from Monday, according to the state data. Sixteen of those residents and five staff members have recovered, while one resident died, it showed.

The reason for the apparent surge in cases was not clear, but in other instances involving nursing homes reporting delays have led to large numbers of cases being added at once.

A request for comment from the 266-bed facility and its administrator, Anthony Morella, was not returned Wednesday.

A statement on the home’s website said “we continue to remain diligent about or infection control practices, which includes screening all staff each shift as well as essential health care personnel each visit.”

“We are practicing social distancing, using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and maintaining proper hand hygiene and cough etiquette. We continue to follow guidance from the CDC, CMS and state and local health departments.”

COVID-19 figures posted on the facility’s website don’t agree with the state’s database, listing 32 residents and 13 staff members who have tested positive.

DHHS spokeswoman Shannon Litz said that the typical turnaround for reporting deaths and cases varies by facility and circumstance.

“If the patient/resident dies in the facility from which they were reported as a case, the reporting is done within days, however, if they were in the hospital for a higher level of care, it takes more time to complete the notification process,” she said.

Only 15 of the state’s nursing homes have more than 50 positive cases, including The Heights of Summerlin, which has had 150 cases among residents and staff. Twenty-eight 28 residents have died.

In May, that facility reported 16 deaths in one day.

In an email, The Heights of Summerlin spokeswoman Lori Mayer said at the time that all but one of the deaths at the nursing home occurred in local hospitals, and that the fact that the deaths were reported on a single day was “a reporting delay due to the fact residents died at the hospital.”

