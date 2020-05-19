Henderson set to vote on controversial arena project — LIVESTREAM

The Henderson City Council is scheduled to consider multiple arena-related items at its Tuesday meeting. If approved, construction on the arena would begin by August.

Henderson City Hall on Water Street photographed on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in downtown Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson City Council is scheduled to consider a deal Tuesday to bring a minor league hockey arena to the city.

If approved, the city would kick in half of an $80 million arena that would be home to the future American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. The team would pay the other half.

Some vocal opponents of the project have criticized the city for wanting to move forward with an arena in the midst of a pandemic, which is putting governments in difficult fiscal situations. Henderson has said investing in a project like this would help the city in its recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

Opponents also expressed concerns with the prospect of increased traffic and an arena changing the neighborhood.

On Monday, a group of residents filed paperwork with the city to start the process of getting the arena project on the November ballot. It also filed an application for a temporary restraining order to block Tuesday’s vote. The motion, which has not been heard by a judge, claimed the coronavirus pandemic affected public participation. The filing sought to push back the vote.

The city filed its opposition in court late Monday, claiming the residents are “seeking to transform their policy disagreements into legal arguments.”

Under the deal between the city and the team, Henderson would own the venue, but the team would keep revenue from naming rights, food and beverage sales, merchandise, premium seating, and ticket sales (except for tickets to community benefit events).

