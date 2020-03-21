Clark County closes juvenile assessment center amid outbreak

One of The Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center’s locations have been closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Clark County announced Friday.

The Harbor juvenile assessment center location at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas remains open amid the coronavirus outbreak. The county closed the other location at 6161 W. Charleston Boulevard to try to slow the outbreak. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County’s juvenile assessment facilities are consolidating services to one location with reduced hours during the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Friday night, The Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center at 6161 W. Charleston Boulevard was closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the county announced Friday. The Mojave facility, at 861 N. Mojave Road, will remain operational, but it will now be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

The facilities also have suspended in-person services, the county said. Parents, caregivers and community members seeking guidance from The Harbor can call 702-455-6912 for an assessment.

According to the county, law enforcement still is encouraged to route children who have been arrested to The Harbor’s Mojave location.

The Harbor offers resources including referrals to court diversion programs, tutoring, educational support, mentoring, substance abuse intervention, conflict management, job development, counseling and cognitive behavioral therapy, according to its website.

The Southern Nevada Family Justice Center, also located at 861 N. Mojave Road, was closed on Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. The center’s staff still is working on filings such as protective orders and victims of crime applications.

People who need victim services can call the Justice Center at 702-828-7714 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. People also can also victimservices@lvmpd.com.

