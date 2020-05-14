Through his foundation, the entertainer provides $250,000 worth of donated food to 100 families being treated at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Criss Angel donates food, train set to kids’ cancer facility

Through his Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation, Las Vegas magician Criss Angel is providing $250,000 worth of donated food to 100 families being treated at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

Angel’s young son Johnny Crisstopher has spent time in the clinic, where he continues to receive treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The “Mindfreak” star is also donating a custom-made train set for the lobby of the pediatric cancer treatment facility through a partnership with The Core Group.

Beginning Thursday, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation families will have access to nutritious food boxes intended to help sustain each family for six to eight weeks.

Additionally, Caesars Entertainment, Criss Angel and BASE Entertainment together are donating 1,000 tickets to future performances of “Mindfreak” once it reopens to families and frontline workers at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and Summerlin Hospital, celebrating all their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manufacturer partners with Mask Task Force

Eagle Promotions donated 20,000 disposable masks and 1,500 KN95 masks to support health care workers in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

The manufacturing company has partnered with the Las Vegas Fashion Council’s Mask Task Force to distribute masks to hospitals, first responders, veterans and others in Southern Nevada.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Mask Task Force, powered by the Las Vegas Fashion Council, to help our community fight against the pandemic,” said Mario Stadtlander, president of Eagle Promotions.

Founded by Las Vegas Fashion Council President Carrie Carter Cooper, the Mask Task Force has so far donated more than 5,000 masks valleywide.

To volunteer, or to donate fabric and materials, visit lasvegasfashioncouncil.com/mask-task-force.

