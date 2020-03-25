Arts District turning plywood into artwork to inspire hope

Ten local artists have paired with 10 small businesses on Main Street and Charleston Boulevard to transform plywood into hopeful works of art.

Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Artist Alexander Sky paints a mural on the boarded up back entrance to ReBar in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Artists Ashley Fox and Alexander Sky paint a murals on the boarded up back entrance to ReBar in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Artist Geneva Marquez paints a mural on the boarded up windows and door of Davy's @ReBar in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Artist R.J. Roberts paints a mural on the boarded up back door of ReBar in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jeff Anthony, owner of Vintage Vegas, paints on the boarded up windows of his store on Main Street in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Artist Adelia Hoff paints a mural on the boarded up windows and door of Main Street Mercantile in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Artist Izaac Zevalking (aka: Recycled Propaganda) of Las Vegas paints a mural on the boarded up Koolsville Tattoo on Main Street Mercantile in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Artist Sheridee Hopper covers graffiti before painting a mural on the boarded up windows of Retro Vegas on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Derek Stonebarger, owner of Rebar in the Arts District in talks to one of his Main Street neighbors in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Over the weekend, Derek Stonebarger removed all the alcohol, valuables and toilet paper from his bar, locked the doors and shuttered the building with plywood.

He hated seeing his small business, ReBar, boarded up as though it were waiting for a hurricane.

So on Monday he posted on social media, asking if any artists would be interested in brightening up his stretch of Main Street in exchange for a surface, surplus paint and a small stipend.

By Tuesday morning, 30 prominent local artists had paired with 10 small businesses on Main Street and Charleston Boulevard to transform plywood into hopeful works of art.

As with all nonessential businesses in Nevada, Stonebarger needed to close his antique shop and bar for 30 days because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fearing break-ins, he boarded up the glass windows on the building’s facade.

“I hated the look of it. So I had some leftover blue paint and painted it. Then I asked artist James Henninger if he could do something,” says Stonebarger, looking at the facade that now features an image of The Dude from “The Big Lebowski” next to the words “ReBar will ReOpen soon.”

Next, ReBar’s gallery curator, Geneva Marquez decorated the boards over Stonebarger’s other bar, Davy’s, inscribing the phrase, “Tough times don’t last, tough people do” in bright colors with hearts and flowers.

“We went to the extreme of boarding up the back. And I felt secure, but it was so ugly,” Stonebarger says. “I thought let’s hire an artist.”

Stonebarger says 30 or 40 artists answered his social media post, among them Izaac Zevalking, who works under the name Recycled Propaganda out of his studio on Main Street, and Alex P. Huerta’s Three Baaad Sheep partners, who have a studio in the Arts Factory.

Marquez is pairing business owners with artists who embrace a similar aesthetic, such as an artist who uses floral motifs for the facade of Gaia flowers and one who uses geometric shapes for cityscapes for Novus Architecture’s storefront.

“We’re trying to get this looking artistic in the Arts District,” Marquez says. “Rather than just looking at wooden boards, which is kind of sad.”

Marquez is scheduling artists for alternating time slots, so that no one works within 6 feet of another artist.

“This community is really a family down here,” says Becky Miller, who owns Main Street Mercantile and has owned most of the buildings on the 1-acre block since 2007.

Stonebarger says the artists who are participating can charge $5,000 for murals of this scale, but because he is still paying his employees’ wages for 30 days, he can offer only $50 or $100.

“They’re like, ‘Dude, I don’t even want that,’ ” Stonebarger says. “I want to do it so that later we can sell it and raise money for something.”

When this passes, and Stonebarger is sure it will, he plans to show the murals in a warehouse or gallery space and sell them as a fundraiser, though he is not yet sure which cause he will support.

“It’s probably something art-related, Arts District related,” Stonebarger says. “But there are so many people that are going to be affected by this and need help.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournalcom. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.