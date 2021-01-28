Mural honoring Tony Hsieh to be painted during clothing drive

The First Friday Foundation is inviting the public to donate clothing Friday at its Clothes for Comfort event, which will feature an artist painting a mural.

A mural dedicated to Tony Hsieh in the DT Alley near Fremont and Sixth streets in downtown Las Vegas on Dec. 11, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The First Friday Foundation is inviting the public to donate new or gently used clothes Friday at its Clothes for Comfort event in downtown Las Vegas.

First Friday Foundation, a nonprofit organization, along with the city of Las Vegas, Art Houz Theaters, Sunbelt Rentals, and Sam & Ash is sponsoring the clothing drive. It will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of Art Houz Theaters, 814 S. Third St.

Socks, underwear, shoes and clothes for kids and young adults will be collected and sanitized before they are delivered to SafeNest, a domestic violence shelter, and other families in need.

Artist Miguel Hernandez also will be painting a mural in memory of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh in the lobby of Art Houz Theaters during the drive. Hsieh died Nov. 27.

At Friday’s event, residents may win prizes, explore local community artists, hear from community speakers and meet sponsors.

Social distancing markings will be enforced, as well as temperature checks for staff and those dropping off clothes. For more information on First Friday visit ffflv.org. For the clothing drive, visit First Friday’s Facebook page.

