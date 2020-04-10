Resident of Share Village in Las Vegas diagnosed with COVID-19

The nonprofit affordable housing provider Share Village in Las Vegas is reporting its first COVID-19 case in a resident.

Staff and volunteers distribute food, water and supplies at SHARE Village Las Vegas on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The campus, Share Village 1, formerly known as Veterans Village, at 1150 Las Vegas Boulevard South, provides emergency and transitional housing, and usually houses about 150 people per night.

The resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, CEO Arnold Stalk told the Review-Journal, and is self quarantined for 14 days.

“We’re following every protocol that we’re told to follow,” he said.

Stalk said that all five facilities were closed to visitors three weeks ago in an effort to protect the mostly older and vulnerable residents. Deliveries were to be left at the front office as a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus. The food pantry at Share Village 1 has been closed for about a month.

“We live in a commune, so it’s a risk. No one’s allowed to come on the campus,” Stalk said.

Share Village continues to provide emergency food assistance to people affected by the pandemic through its food pantry service, which is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Share Village location on 50 N. 21st St.

