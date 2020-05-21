Streets closed in downtown Las Vegas to make way for dining

Eric Maldonado, left, and Ray Sandoval with of Work Zone Traffic Services, Inc. close 6th Street at Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The City of Las Vegas has closed part of the street to set up tables for diners who purchase take-away food at nearby restaurants. Another section of street is closed on California Avenue at Main Street in the Arts District. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Steven Lumpkin, with the City of Las Vegas City Marshals department, left, and Deputy Marshal Sgt. Charles Seipel monitor a closed 6th Street at Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The city has closed the street and set up table for diners who purchase take-away food at nearby restaurants. Another section of street is closed on California Avenue at Main Street in the Arts District. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

If you’re tired of dining at home, but aren’t quite ready to sit down in a restaurant table, you might want to head downtown.

The City of Las Vegas has blocked off traffic at two locations — in the Arts District and just off Fremont Street — to serve as communal outdoor dining areas.

A dozen canopies were erected Wednesday on Sixth Street just south of Fremont Street, each with a single table and four folding chairs under it. One of those tables was occupied Wednesday evening by an attendant equipped with sanitizing products. A similar setup, with 11 canopied tables, was placed on California Avenue between Casino Center Boulevard and Main Street.

Details on the effort aren’t expected to be announced until Thursday, with a city spokesman saying Wednesday that they were “still working on this program.” That didn’t stop people from utilizing the Arts District area early Wednesday evening, however. And while the attendant was unwilling to be interviewed, he did confirm that people were welcome to enjoy food and drinks purchased at nearby businesses, which include Esther’s Kitchen, Tacotarian, Garagiste Wine Room, CraftHaus Brewery and Vesta Coffee Roasters, among others.

“It’s a very responsible, very cool thing that the city’s doing,” said Esther’s Kitchen owner James Trees, who is seating diners inside his restaurant and at his own sidewalk tables, but was excited to have additional space for people to enjoy his takeout dishes.

“I don’t know why they’re doing it. But they’re doing something. And just doing something is kind of cool.”

At Carson Kitchen, just around the corner from the Sixth Street location, owner Cory Harwell was equally impressed, despite the fact his restaurant offers ample outdoor dining of its own.

“This is an effort by a municipality to try to get creative with what can they do to try and help local businesses,” Harwell said. “The fact that we have a city that’s willing to do this to try to give people a place to go to, I think is absolutely fantastic.”

