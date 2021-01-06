Zappos remembers longtime CEO Tony Hsieh with massive building wraps

Tony Hsieh is once again looking over downtown Las Vegas, this time in the form of a memorial at Zappos headquarters, the online retailer he once oversaw.

One of two building wraps on Zappos headquarters in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, honoring Tony Hsieh, the late former CEO. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A pair of Tony Hsieh building wraps were installed last week on Zappos headquarters in downtown Las Vegas by Screaming Images. (Courtesy: Screaming Images)

Hsieh’s face and “Thank You Tony” are featured on two wraps on two sides of Zappos’ downtown building facing U.S. Highway 95, both coming in at 69 feet long by 36 feet tall. The wraps were placed by crews rappelling down the building and are made so those inside the building can still see out the covered windows.

The wraps were created by Las Vegas-based Screaming Images and were placed on the building last week to honor Hsieh, who died in November from injuries sustained in a house fire in Connecticut. Hsieh retired in August as Zappos CEO after 20 years at the company’s helm.

“The building wrap was done in commemoration for the passion and service Tony brought to Zappos and the downtown community,” a Zappos spokesperson said in a statement. “We hope it brings some happiness to Tony’s friends and family to see his legacy honored.”

Zappos said it has worked frequently with Screaming Images, adding that James Swanson, the sign company’s owner and founder, proactively offered his services.

Swanson donated one wrap, while Zappos covered the second image and after Screaming Images sent over a mock with the photo and “Thank You Tony” on it Zappos approved it.

Screaming Images has carried out work all around downtown including at the Circa, El Cortez, the D and Zappos, so Swanson wanted to be part of a memorial to Hsieh, who is credited with helping reshape the now bustling area.

“We do a lot of work downtown, and it’s one of my favorite places to hang out. … Zappos is a longtime customer of ours and Tony Hsieh did a lot of good things for the city, especially the downtown area as far as development,” Swanson said. “Me being a business owner also, I kind of always liked to try to pattern my styles after what he did.”

Swanson is big on giving back to the community and charity work and donated a “Vegas Strong” building wrap to Mandalay Bay following the Route 91 Harvest fest shooting in 2017.

“This town has always been super good to me, supporting my business and all of my employees, so I always feel like it’s good for me to pay back those that have supported us for so long,” Swanson said.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has mentioned her hope to create a long-term memorial for Hsieh downtown and thought the building wraps were a fitting gesture.

“Tony Hsieh’s vision, generosity and spirit have forever changed our city for the better,” Goodman said. “Zappos.com was a large part of what Tony saw for downtown, and it is lovely that the team at the company has decided to thank and remember him.”

