ER nurse shares her time in a Las Vegas hospital amid omicron surge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2022 - 11:52 am
 
Updated January 27, 2022 - 12:15 pm
ER travel nurse Lauren Meadows is seen in a screenshot from TikTok.
ER travel nurse Lauren Meadows is seen in a screenshot from TikTok.
Diana Armstrong, center, a registered nurse at MountainView Hospital, joins her colleagues in p ...
Diana Armstrong, center, a registered nurse at MountainView Hospital, joins her colleagues in protesting poor working conditions on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, across the street from the hospital in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An ER travel nurse from Chicago, Lauren Meadows has shared her time working in a Las Vegas hospital amid the COVID-19 variant, omicron, through the popular social media app TikTok.

@laurenmeadows_ 2 more shifts and I’m outta here ✌️#travelnurse#ernurse ♬ original sound – Lauren Meadows

“I want people to know that nurses are tired,” Meadows says in a video. “Health care workers are tired. Waiting room, still full. Patients being held in the ER because they’re admitted sick enough to stay in the hospital, but there’s no room for them.”

Meadows recently ended her eight week contract at a Las Vegas hospital. During her time, she filmed regular update videos, including one that garnered 1.5 million views. In the viral video, Meadows goes on to say that working on a crisis contract in Chicago last winter was “cake compared to working this,” referring to her time during the latest surge in Las Vegas.

@laurenmeadows_ Is it getting better anywhere else? 😫 #nursing#ernurse#travelnurse ♬ original sound – Lauren Meadows

In several of her videos, Meadows describes the day-to-day life of a travel nurse in Las Vegas, sharing the reality of how hospitals have been drowning in sick patients and lack of available beds.

Nurses across the valley have also been vocal about the working conditions that they face on a day-to-day basis. As recently on Jan. 13, nurses at MountainView Hospital had taken to the street to protest.

