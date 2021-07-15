103°F
FEMA COVID-19 surge teams undergo training in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2021 - 3:29 pm
 
FEMA COVID-19 surge response teams are undergoing training at UNLV’s Philip J. Cohen Theatre ...
FEMA COVID-19 surge response teams are undergoing training at UNLV’s Philip J. Cohen Theatre in the Student Union this week. (Twitter/Gov. Steve Sisolak)

The first FEMA COVID-19 surge response teams have arrived in Southern Nevada and members are being trained for their new mission, which will include door-to-door canvassing in an effort to increase vaccination rates.

In a Thursday post on Twitter, Gov. Steve Sisolak wrote he’s grateful to have FEMA on the ground to help with the COVID-19 vaccination program.

“After robust training & briefings, these teams will be joining our efforts to get more Nevadans vaccinated,” he wrote.

Sisolak’s post includes photos from a training session at UNLV’s Philip J. Cohen Theatre in the Student Union.

The first wave of FEMA surge response teams, with about 85 members, arrived Tuesday in Southern Nevada. Another group is expected to arrive in a week or two.

The teams will work with state agencies to assist with pop-up vaccination sites, a call center and neighborhood canvassing. The state requested the federal help after its major COVID-19 metrics began to rise in June.

The Southern Nevada Health District referred a Review-Journal inquiry about the federal teams’ role earlier this week to the governor’s office.

FEMA is working with community-based organizations’ efforts, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Nevada Department Health and Human Services, said Lynn Hatcher, a spokesperson with Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev.’s office.

Volunteers are also being mobilized from AmeriCorps, Peace Corps and two “national, non-governmental organizations,” Hatcher said via email.

It’s not yet clear which community organizations FEMA is working with on vaccination outreach.

Peace Corps volunteers will begin to arrive Sunday and will support the vaccination campaign with “clinic support and outreach,” spokeswoman Marjorie Wass said via email. Four teams will be deployed with a total of 24 volunteers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

