Free dinners for first responders

UnCommons and Burke Construction Group are delivering free meals to health care workers over the next two weeks.

Hearts Alive Village has expanded their Kendall’s Kupboard pet food bank. This local distribution of pet food is part of a multi-million dollar nationwide donation effort that GreaterGood.org is executing to help pet communities across the U.S. impacted most by the coronavirus outbreak. (Hearts Alive Village)

Project 150 has been hosting food distribution pick-up events to assist high school students and their families (Project 150)

Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners will provide free laundry services to medical personnel, police officers and firefighters at all Tide Cleaners locations in the Las Vegas area through May 9. (Tide Cleaners)

Michele Morgan-Devore, executive director of Dinosaurs and Roses, has started at T-shirt drive to buy food gift cards for those in need. (Michele Morgan-Devore)

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada's Meals on Wheels recently received a donation from the Summerlin Rotary Club (Summerlin Rotary Club).

CurlyTop Baker gourmet cookie company recently delivered trays of cookies to first responders at local hospitals. (CurlyTop Baker)

UFC employees hold up signs of wishes for children at an event by Make-A-Wish in partnership with UFC at the UFC corporate campus in Las Vegas in this April 29, 2019, file photo. Individuals are sending encouraging messages to wish kids through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada's "Messages of Hope." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Volunteers from Jewish Family Services Agency delivered baskets of matzoh, gefilte fish, macaroons and other Passover staples to Jewish seniors and Holocaust survivors in the Las Vegas Valley yesterday. (JFSA)

Patrick Worley is helping out local musicians through his website lessonslasvegas.com. (Patrick Worley)

Jeanette Rupert, an in-home expert with AT&T, gives a kit with hygiene products, academic materials and books to Aniyah Steele, 10, at Ridge Falls Apartments in Las Vegas Monday, April 6, 2020. AT&T employees delivered 10,000 kits to Clark County School District students who attend high-poverty schools as part of the Direct Care to Kids initiative, a partnership of The Public Education Foundation, Spread the Word Nevada and Communities In Schools of Nevada (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

AT&T employees delivered 10,000 kits to Clark County School District students who attend high-poverty schools as part of the Direct Care to Kids initiative, a partnership of The Public Education Foundation, Spread the Word Nevada and Communities In Schools of Nevada. (Communities In Schools of Nevada)

Barx Parx indoor dog park is displaying messages to first responders and others on a "thank you" wall. (Barx Parx)

Messages of appreciation and support for first responders and others are displayed at Barx Parx indoor dog park at 8868 S. Eastern Ave. No. 115 (Barx Parx)

Lynn Noonan makes reusable face masks for nurse, others. Lynn Noonan

Delivered with Dignity prepares meals to be delivered to those in need. (Delivered with Dignity)

Jamba Juices in Las Vegas delivered smoothies to doctors and nurses at Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center’s emergency room. (Jamba Juice)

Madisen Saglibene is catering free personal pizzas to staff at Las Vegas Valley hospitals and grocery stores. (Madisen Saglibene/ Pizza Stone'd)

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper and his wife are donating $500,000 for hunger relief to agencies in Las Vegas and Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

John Anthony, left, and Brian Howard, co-owners of Sparrow + Wolf restaurant, deliver food to people conducting COVID-19 tests at UNLV School of Medicine on West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brian Howard, left, and John Anthony, co-owners of Sparrow + Wolf restaurant, deliver food to people conducting COVID-19 tests at UNLV School of Medicine on West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

William Neal is leading a community effort to 3D print face shield for health care professionals. (William Neal)

Littles Darlings giving away free cases of bottled water today (Little Darlings)

Items included in sanitation kits created by two students for the local homeless community. (GoFundMe)

Sanitation kits for the homeless were created by two local students. (GoFundMe)

Cox Communications' Field Technicians Adrian Alcala and Rodney Shepherd donate protective shoe covers to UMC’s Chief Administrative Officer Marcia Turner on March 27, 2020. (Cox Communications)

Cox Field Technician Andres Enriquez prepares boxes of protective shoe covers for UMC in one of Cox’s Southern Nevada warehouses. (Cox Communications)

Stephanie Barnett, general manager of Juice Press at the Bellagio, donated bottles of juice to Three Square Food Bank and Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness Center. (Stephanie Barnett)

Cut and Taste catering company donated gloves, portable hand sinks and other items to Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness Center. (Stephanie Barnett)

Students check out a 3D printer at the Adelson Educational Campus in Summerlin. (Adelson Educational Campus)

Laid off Carson Kitchen server Anjel Moore receives food packages at a safe distance from owner Cory Harwell at the Las Vegas restaurant Friday, March 27, 2020. Calling it "Family Meal Friday," the downtown eatery has given food bags to laid off employees every Friday since the coronavirus shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Laid off Carson Kitchen bartender Felicia Taylor, left, receives food packages from manager Rachel Tate and owner Cory Harwell at the Las Vegas restaurant, Friday, March 27, 2020. Calling it "Family Meal Friday," the downtown eatery has given food bags to laid off employees every Friday since the coronavirus shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Laid off Carson Kitchen bartender Felicia Taylor, left, receives food packages from manager Rachel Tate, right, in Las Vegas, Friday, March 27, 2020. Calling it "Family Meal Friday," the downtown restaurant has given food bags to laid off employees every Friday since the coronavirus shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Carson Kitchen owner Cory Harwell prepares to deliver food bags to laid off employees at his Las Vegas restaurant, Friday, March 27, 2020. Calling it "Family Meal Friday," the downtown eatery has given food bags to laid off employees every Friday since the coronavirus shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Laid off Carson Kitchen host Loren Short receives food packages from owner Cory Harwell at the Las Vegas restaurant, Friday, March 27, 2020. Calling it "Family Meal Friday," the downtown eatery has given food bags to laid off employees every Friday since the coronavirus shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Laid off Carson Kitchen host Loren Short receives food packages from owner Cory Harwell at the Las Vegas restaurant, Friday, March 27, 2020. Calling it "Family Meal Friday," the downtown eatery has given food bags to laid off employees every Friday since the coronavirus shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Laid off Carson Kitchen server Kakota McKinnon greets co-workers at a safe distance after receiving food bags at the Las Vegas restaurant Friday, March 27, 2020. Calling it "Family Meal Friday," the downtown eatery has given food bags to laid off employees every Friday since the coronavirus shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Laid off Carson Kitchen bartender Sarah Drummer receives food packages at a safe distance from owner Cory Harwell Las Vegas Friday, March 27, 2020. Calling it "Family Meal Friday," the downtown restaurant has given food bags to laid off employees every Friday since the coronavirus shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen worked with Shetakis Foodservice to purchase cases of gloves for area hospitals and homeless providers (City of Las Vegas)

Zachary Steward, who owns a small housecleaning service, Men Clean Too, is using social media to offer rolls to anyone who needs them. So far, he’s handed out about 350.

Last week Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas donated surplus food including perishable items such as fruit, dairy products and vegetables to local community food banks, and the Las Vegas church My Father’s House.

Jaffer and restaurant owner Raja Majid have turned all of their usable product into donation-ready meals to be delivered to the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to assist individuals and families in dire need. Shiraz Las Vegas has turned their surplus of product into hand-prepared meals, including pasta bolognese, chicken tikka stir fry, and okra and garbanzo chili.

Station Casinos recently donated vegetables, fruit, eggs and other items to local charities. (Station Casinos)

Golden Entertainment’s casino donated their perishable food to Casa de Luz in Downtown Las Vegas and Food for Families food bank in Bullhead City, Arizona.

A team member receives free food at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Assistant food and beverage manager Luisa Difalco, center, sprints to car to hand out milk to a team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fresh food waits to be picked up by team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Director of entertainment Justin Teixeira organizes food to be picked up by team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Assistant manager Jenny Leiva, left, and food and beverage manager Rovie Delapaz, wait to hand out food to team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Team members hand out food to co-workers outside of the loading dock at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Executive director of player services Luke McEwin directs team members picking up free food at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Food and beverage manager Anthony Tugaoen delivers food to a team member's car at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Assistant manager Jenny Leiva organizes food to be picked up by team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Food and beverage manager Anthony Tugaoen gestures at team members waiting in line to receive free food at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Food and beverage manager Julia Posada picks up eggs for team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Food and beverage manager Julia Posada hands out food to a team member at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Executive director of player services Luke McEwin delivers food to a team member's car at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fresh produce sits outside of the loading dock for team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Metropolitan police and a group of MGM chefs teamed up to distribute food MGM restaurants can no longer use to the public outside of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Anthony Amoroso, corporate executive chef for MGM Resorts, unloads kiwi to be donated to the public outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. Instead of returning the food to the distributors, Amoroso and MGM are donating it to food shelves and the community. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Pitayas are among the foods donated by MGM Resorts at a food donation outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. So far, they have donated 137,000 pounds of food to Three Square Food Bank. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Chef Carlos Guia, executive chef at ARIA, unloads food donated by MGM Resorts outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. MGM partnered with Metropolitan Police for a food donation because they had already filled up Three Square Food Bank. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A police officer moves avocados as a food donation is staged at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. MGM partnered with Metropolitan Police for a food donation because they had already filled up Three Square Food Bank. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Officer Marc Viskoc helps stage a food donation from MGM Resorts outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. MGM partnered with Metropolitan Police for a food donation because they had already filled up Three Square Food Bank. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Food donated by MGM is up for grabs outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. MGM has already donated 137,000 pounds of food to Three Square Food Bank, so they partnered with Metropolitan Police to continue distributing food to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Hundreds line up outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to get produce from a food donation on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts decided not to return food purchased for canceled conventions due to coronavirus, instead distributing it to the community. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Jocelyn Jones, left, Natalie Lane, center and police officer Barry Jones stage a food donation outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts donated the food after filling up local food shelf Three Square Food Bank. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Natalie Lane, the spouse of a Metropolitan police officer, helps put together a food donation outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. MGM partnered with Metropolitan Police for a food donation because they had already filled up Three Square Food Bank. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Chris Hernandez, left, and Ashlyn Haman, right, pick out produce at a food donation outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. MGM partnered with Metropolitan Police for a food donation because they had already filled up Three Square Food Bank. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Danielle Doyle, who was collecting paper goods, cleaning supplies and food for seniors in the Summerlin Sun City community, makes a sign at the intersection of Del Webb Boulevard and W Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Brenda Karcz, left, makes a donation to Matty Evans who was collecting paper goods, cleaning supplies and food for seniors in the Summerlin Sun City community, at the intersection of Del Webb Boulevard and W Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong. Offers are valid at the time of posting and may change.

April 15

1 p.m.

Companies provide free dinners to area hospitals

UnCommons and Burke Construction Group are delivering free meals to health care workers over the next two weeks.

The mixed-use community development by Matter Real Estate Group and the Las Vegas-based construction firm plan to support the health care community and local restaurants by bringing dinners to all 14 Las Vegas Valley hospitals.

The companies started Tuesday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where staff received 300 classic spaghetti-and-meatballs dinners from Piero’s Italian Cuisine along with sliced marble coffee cake from Urth Caffe.

Other restaurants that will be participating in deliveries include Lotus of Siam and Sushi Kame.

— Madelon Hynes

Noon

Las Vegas woman makes masks for neighbors

After Merrilee Gaines finished making and delivering fabric face masks to her friends, she made a post on the neighborhood app NextDoor, asking if any of her neighbors needed one.

She received hundreds of responses.

In just over a week, Gaines has hand-sewn about 100 face masks for her neighbors.

“Not everyone has access to one,” Gaines says. “Some people are shut in or afraid to go out or have a condition that prevents them from going out. As long as people need them, I’ll continue making them.”

When her sewing machine froze up, a friend loaned her one. Two neighbors have provided Gaines with fabric. Now, she has used up all the elastic and hopes to acquire more so she can continue stitching masks for her neighbors.

“It is work, and it takes time. They may not be perfect, but they’re fun to put together,” Gaines says. “As long as I have materials, I’ll still make them.”

11:30 a.m.

Hearts Alive Village expands pet food bank

Hearts Alive Village has expanded its Kendall’s Kupboard pet food bank to become the Disaster Distribution Center for the state of Nevada.

This local distribution of pet food is part of a multimillion dollar nationwide donation effort that GreaterGood.org is undertaking to help pet communities across the U.S. impacted most by the coronavirus outbreak.

On April 8, the first delivery arrived with approximately 37,000 pounds of food. Local nonprofits, including Street Dogz, Homeward Bound, Animal Network and Animal Help Alliance, already have received approximately 10,000 pounds of food, and more are being contacted to assess their needs.

Individuals can enroll to receive pet food at HeartsAliveVillage.org. An appointment will be scheduled and drive-up distribution will protect staff, volunteers, and recipients. The website will include information for those who also want to support the program with food or monetary donations.

April 14

5 p.m.

Free Tide laundry service for medical personnel, first responders

Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners will provide free laundry services to medical personnel, police officers and firefighters at all Tide Cleaners locations in the Las Vegas area through May 9.

Storefronts can wash items such as jeans, shorts, T-shirts, socks and undergarments. Front-line responders who have badges or valid forms of identification can visit Hope.TideCleaners.com to find the nearest location, then drop off up to four bags of their households’ dirty laundry per week.

Coronavirus-exposed clothing, clothing worn while treating patients, leathers, comforters and wedding dresses are not included in this promotion.

4 p.m.

Nonprofit delivers food to students, families

Project 150 has hosted 10 food distribution pickup events for high school students and their families. Since March 16, the nonprofit has served 821 students by distributing more than 1,640 family meal bags with fresh produce and nonperishable items at the curbside, contactless events. Students in need can visit facebook.com/project150lv for a list of upcoming events.

— Madelon Hynes

3 p.m.

Local clubs donate funds

Kiwanis Club of the Las Vegas Strip recently donated $3,000 to Children’s Miracle Network at Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, in Henderson. With the donation, families and medical staff will purchase personal protective equipment for the pediatric trauma unit. The club’s president, Jerry Petrik, also teamed up with Las Vegas Rotary Club President Jackie Thornhill in making a $2,000 donation to the Salvation Army to purchase PPE.

— Madelon Hynes

11:30 a.m.

Restaurant donates 150 meals to hospital

Bella Vita Restaurant in The District at Green Valley Ranch provided 150 meals for the staff, doctors and nurses of Henderson Hospital on Thursday. Although the restaurant had to temporarily close for sanitizing and other maintenance, it’s opening its kitchen to donate freshly made food.

“Our first line of defense is the hospital care workers, nurses and doctors. We need to provide for our community in this difficult time,” Bella Vita owner Sergio Montegrande said.

11 a.m.

Dental clinic donates gowns, masks

Roseman University’s Dental Clinic donated 100 gowns, 600 level 1 masks and 400 gloves to Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus.

April 13

3 p.m.

Thrift store owner starts T-shirt drive

Michele Morgan-Devore has begun a T-shirt drive to help those in need.

The Dinosaurs and Roses executive director, who had to close her nonprofit thrift store after the governor’s order shut down nonessential businesses, is making T-shirts to raise money to buy food gift cards.

“For every $20 donation we receive, donors get a ‘Stay Home for Nevada’ or ‘Stay Home for America’ T-shirt,” Morgan-Devore says.

Proceeds will go toward buying gift cards to be mailed out to people in need, based on referrals from the community.

“We’re raising money and awareness to remind people to stay at home,” Morgan-Devore says.

To purchase a T-shirt, make a referral or help sponsor the drive, email info@dinosaursandroses.org or call 702-277-3752.

— Madelon Hynes

2 p.m.

Local club assists at-risk teens, seniors

The Summerlin Rotary Club recently presented $2,000 to nonprofits Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s Meals on Wheels. The club’s 66 members chose the groups to receive the donations through the club’s Community Resource Fund.

“We selected them because they offer valuable and necessary services for Las Vegas’ at-risk populations. This is especially crucial now because of the COVID-19 lockdown,” said Glenn Ritt, club president.

— Madelon Hynes

1 p.m.

MGM Resorts to donate meals

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will soon be receiving 1,000 cooked meals a day from MGM Resorts International.

Chefs from the company’s resorts will begin preparing and donating meals to the nonprofit starting Tuesday. The effort will continue through April 30.

To date, the company has donated more than 363,000 pounds of food locally to those in need.

— Madelon Hynes

12:30 p.m.

Health plan teams up with nonprofit to feed students

Teachers Health Trust has partnered with the Serving Our Kids Foundation to assist in getting weekend food bags to students during the pandemic.

The health plan for educators and licensed professionals in Clark County and the nonprofit are delivering meal bags to students in kindergarten to eighth grade.

More than 200 children in need have received bags dropped off through contactless delivery by Alto Pharmacy, Teachers Health Trust’s preferred pharmacy partner.

— Madelon Hynes

11:30 a.m.

The District creates uplifting program for seniors

Members of the community can send messages of love and support to senior citizens through The District’s new “Show You Care” program.

With visitation at many care facilities being eliminated to protect residents from COVID-19, the shopping center will collect video messages to be delivered to local nursing homes and other care facilities. The messages will then be played continuously at the facilities so that seniors will be able to see and hear them.

As a thank you to participants, The District will randomly select three videos and distribute gift cards to be used when the center reopens. For more information, visit shopthedistrictgvr.com/events-and-promotions.

— Madelon Hynes

April 12

3 p.m.

Nonprofit creates ‘Messages of Hope’

Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada has started “Messages of Hope” to help children with critical illnesses. The public can create messages, videos or photos of encouragement and send them to wish kids waiting for wishes affected by COVID-19. The messages can be posted to social media channels with the tag @MakeAWishSNV and hashtag #WishesAreWaiting. More information can be found at snv.wish.org.

— Madelon Hynes

11 a.m.

Local Baptist church hosts blood drive

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Southern Hills Baptist Church hosted its Easter Sunday service on a livestream.

“We’re in a position where the best move right now is to not be open,” executive pastor Fred Murray says. “We figured we may as well use the building for a great cause.”

The church partnered with Vitalant to host a blood drive in the empty church Sunday afternoon.

The drive was set up to allow all social distancing recommendations to be met.

“They filled up all 39 appointment slots with church members,” Murray says. “As bad as the situation is, churches are responding as well as they can.”

10 a.m.

Cookie company donates to first responders

CurlyTop Baker recently donated cookies to hospital staff at UMC, Sunrise Hospital and St. Rose Dominican Hospital. The gourmet cookie company, which gives 20 percent of all proceeds to local charitable organizations, wanted to recognize the first responders for their hard work in caring for those in need.

— Madelon Hynes

9 a.m.

Agency offers free consulting for local businesses

To assist local businesses, Quillin Advertising, Public Relations & Social Media is offering social media consulting at no cost for 30 days.

“As a small family-owned agency that’s been in Southern Nevada for 40 years, we want to do our part to help the community,” said Tim Quillin, President of Quillin Advertising.

To schedule an appointment, businesses can email Sharry Quillin at squillin@quillinlv.com or call 702-256-5511.

— Madelon Hynes

April 11

3:30 p.m.

Apartment manager keeps her residents fed

When Melody Shay took over as property manager at Desert Plaza Apartments about three years ago, she was horrified when residents told her that some neighbors died of starvation.

She immediately started making phone calls to local food banks and meal providers to keep her residents fed. In the months that local organizations couldn’t deliver food, she fed the residents out of her own pocket.

When the coronavirus pandemic began, Shay realized it was more important than ever that the residents, who are largely low-income and older, had their needs met.

“I started running short. Then the virus hit and I said, ‘OK I need help,’ ” says Shay. “I started crying out for help, and I got a lot from Three Square and Salvation Army and regular people who wanted to bring food. I’m very grateful.”

Shay estimates that 90 percent of the 130 residents rely on food donations. A few days a week, she or another donor will bring donations to the apartment complex.

“People are also getting to know their neighbors now because we’re all coming together,” Shay says. “These people are my family.”

Noon

Flower wholesaler donates bouquets

When flower wholesaler Greenfield and Company first learned it would need to shut down, it tried to fulfill as many orders for grocery stores, weddings and funerals as it could.

After determining that it still had a large inventory, Greenfield and Company started giving bouquets of flowers to anyone who could use a dose of happy.

“We gave out 600 bouquets to cars that drove by for Three Square donations,” says Richard Villa, purchasing manager for Greenfield and Company. “People were really excited about it.”

Villa was also contacted by locals who wanted to provide flowers to seniors at nearby hospitals, call-center workers for a bank and the cooks who continued to prepare school lunch for children who are no longer attending school.

“People were coming in, not to get something for free, but to do something kind for others,” Villa says. “We told them take as much as you need. It’s nice to see something else besides gloves and hand sanitizer.”

9 a.m.

West valley Papa John’s to give away 200 pizzas to families Monday

A Papa John’s Pizza location in the western Las Vegas Valley plans to give away pizza to 200 families on Monday, first come, first served.

The first 200 cars to arrive at the restaurant at 5045 W. Tropicana Ave. will receive a free large cheese pizza and 2-liter Pepsi product, according to a news release from the company. The pizzas will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To follow social distancing guidelines, those arriving for food are asked to pull into the parking lot, open their trunk and remain in their cars. A Papa John’s Pizza employee will then put the pizza and drink into the trunk.

— Katelyn Newberg

April 10

4 p.m.

UnCommons donates meals to hospitals

Matter Real Estate Group, the development firm behind the UnCommons development coming to Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in southwest Las Vegas, will provide nearly 4,000 free meals to each of the 14 hospitals in the Las Vegas Valley.

Together with Burke Construction Group, Matter will be supporting some of Las Vegas’ top restaurants, including Piero’s Italian Cuisine, Lotus of Siam, Sushi Kame and Urth Caffe, to provide health care professionals with upscale dinners from Tuesday through April 25.

“We have reached out to the chefs and owners of restaurants that are local favorites to support this effort, including a few that will become a vital part of UnCommons,” Matter Real Estate Group Partner Jim Stuart says.

The meal donations follow Matter’s and UnCommons’ recent $100,000 donation to local efforts in the fight against coronavirus, of which $25,000 went toward the purchase of N95 face masks for health care professionals and $25,000 was donated to the Jewish Family Services Agency to provide meals for senior citizens.

4 p.m.

Sahara Las Vegas donates to homeless

Sahara Las Vegas donated an assortment of essential supplies to the Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex on Friday. The donated items included sheets, towels and washcloths, as well as shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, soap and lotion. The supplies will help meet the needs of approximately 350 homeless people who have not been able to quarantine, isolate or get health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 p.m.

Cheery surprises left on walking trails

Walking the trails of the Madeira Canyon neighborhood in Henderson, you may come across across colorful rocks, painted with ladybugs, hearts and messages such as “hope” and “Vegas strong.”

Jade Miron has started painting small rocks and leaving them on walking trails for her neighbors to find.

“I can’t really leave the house except to go on walks with my husband and daughter,” Miron says. “I struggle with depression. Being cooped up at home makes it worse. But painting rocks and scattering them on trails puts a smile on my face.”

Miron shared the activity on the neighborhood app NextDoor, encouraging neighbors to take up the craft. She left 15 kits of painting supplies on the front porch for neighbors to take.

So far, Miron, her husband and 9-year-old daughter have painted 30 small rocks and left them for neighbors to find.

“I’m no Bob Ross. But I’m stressed and bored and this is fun and helps me pass the time with my daughter,” Miron says. “Making other people happy makes me happy.”

April 9

5:15 p.m.

Hash House a Go Go giving away turkey dinners

Following last week’s food giveaway, Hash House a Go Go will give 200 meal packs to families Friday as a way to support locals who have been laid off or furloughed.

Each meal pack will include roasted turkey breast, homemade mashed potatoes, rosemary gravy, old-school dressing and roasted carrots for four or more.

To receive a meal pack, cars need to line up in the parking lot at 6800 W. Sahara Ave. before the giveaway begins at 2 p.m. Hash House a Go Go encourages arriving as early as 10 a.m.

Each car will receive one donation and any tips will be pooled for immediate cash needs of their furloughed workers.

3 p.m.

Sparrow + Wolf feeds first responders

On March 21, Sparrow + Wolf launched the #sparrowandwolfchallenge.

When bartenders make and tag a cocktail video on Instagram, Sparrow + Wolf will prepare and deliver a free meal to first responders.

Last week, chef Brian Howard and restaurant staff delivered 200 meals to the UNLV School of Medicine, where personnel were administering COVID-19 tests.

Yesterday, they donated 150 meals to Las Vegas police officers.

“We’ve gotten videos from Austria, Japan, Florida, all over,” Howard says. “The goal is to feed those who need it most.”

11 a.m.

Families can celebrate a drive-through Easter celebration

Michele Fiore is inviting Ward 6 families to celebrate Easter with her during a special event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Mountain Ridge Park, 7151 Oso Blanco Road. This year’s event will be slightly different to allow families to celebrate safely by accommodating social distancing.

Families can drive through the park and receive a bag filled with Easter goodies while remaining in their car. Families should enter through Grand Montecito Parkway and exit on Oso Blanca Road.

11 a.m.

Developer gives $100,000 to help fight coronavirus

A developer with projects in the Las Vegas Valley said his company is giving $100,000 to help fight the coronavirus in Nevada.

San Diego-based Matter Real Estate Group announced the funds will be split between recommendations made by the state and Clark County. It already gave $25,000 to help purchase N95 masks for health care workers and $25,000 toward meal deliveries for seniors, the company said.

The remaining $50,000 will be spent “as determined” by Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

“The people of Las Vegas have been greatly affected by the coronavirus and we feel compelled to take action in this time of great need,” Matter partner Jim Stuart said in a news release.

Matter has launched warehouse projects in the valley, including next to the Raiders’ future practice facility in Henderson, and unveiled plans for a $400 million mixed-use project in the southwest valley. The project, UnCommons, is expected to span about 40 acres at the southeast corner of Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway and feature offices, apartments and food and beverage spots.

— Eli Segall

9:30 a.m.

Donna Italia donates pizza

Wednesday, Donna Italia at Home provided fresh and delicious pizzas for more than 45 crew members and 30 emergency operations teams with the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

“With the CV-19 crisis, 95 percent of our clients got shut down and we were left without business. As a small-business owner, I was determined to keep our doors open and our employees on payroll in a time of national crisis,” CEO Rom Ben Eliyahu says.

April 8

2:30 p.m.

Small-business owner makes gift baskets for concierges

To say thank you to hotel concierge staff, Demi Hou donated 100 gift baskets to the people she is used to seeing everyday.

Hou, co-owner of Demi’s Gift Baskets, usually fulfills orders for gift baskets through the concierge staff at Las Vegas hotels.

“These concierges no longer have jobs right now,” says Hou, who donated the baskets of treats and gift cards to members of the Southern Nevada Concierge Association.

“Our business flatlined right now. But we have some surplus products and we’re not too bad off,” says Gary Perkins, who works with Hou. “We have some funds and supplies that we put together. We want to give back to them.”

10:30 a.m.

Golden Knights award locals who make a difference

The Vegas Golden Knights announced the launch of their “Heart Of Gold” Community Three Stars of the Week program. The team will recognize extraordinary individuals throughout Nevada who are finding ways to make a difference during the COVID-19 health crisis each week.

Every week, community members can nominate someone they know who is making a difference in the community at nhl.com/goldenknights/community/three-stars. Nominations for the week will be accepted until 10 a.m. that Thursday. A panel of judges from the Vegas Golden Knights will review all submissions, and the three outstanding Nevadans will be recognized at 3 p.m. Fridays through the team’s social platforms, beginning April 17. Individuals nominated must live in Nevada.

“Across the NHL, it’s tradition to recognize the three players who performed exceptionally well after every game. During these unprecedented times, we can’t help but notice all of the individuals throughout Nevada who are stepping up and deserving of a Three Stars award of their own,” Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said. “We’re asking all Nevadans to help us identify people in the community who best exemplify what it means to be a Knight. From medical professionals and first responders on the front lines, to grocery store employees who are working overtime, we want to hear about everyone who is making a positive impact.”

10 a.m.

Future Smiles donates personal protective equipment to UMC

Future Smiles, a Southern Nevada school-based preventive and restorative dental health program, donated personal protective equipment to two Las Vegas Valley groups helping the public cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The donated items include 600 masks, 3,300 pairs of gloves and 50 gowns to University Medical Center and to volunteers for grocery giveaways with community partners Three Square and Communities in Schools and at local elementary schools. The donations also included disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and toothbrush and toothpaste Smile Kits for the grocery giveaways.

April 7

3 p.m.

UNLV Athletics making masks for hospital

UNLV Athletics will create and donate at least 3,000 cloth masks to University Medical Center of Southern Nevada for use in the community, thanks to the support of Nike and the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education.

Rebels student-athletes, coaches, staff and their families will make the masks at home, using T-shirts supplied by Nike and the Agassi Foundation. Nike has donated 1,000 shirts for the production of homemade masks, while the Agassi Foundation has contributed another 200.

UMC will use them to assist underserved individuals through its satellite health centers now in place throughout Las Vegas.

“Recognizing we are in a critical period in fighting COVID-19, we want to help our community in any way we can,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said. “This is just one way that we can do a small part to help in the fight. ”

3 p.m.

Have a virtual Easter egg hunt

Every day this week, Downtown Summerlin will post a unique Easter egg on Summerlin.com for families to download and color.

After coloring the egg, families are encouraged to spread positivity and joy by hanging the festive Easter egg in the front windows of their homes.

Families can then have an Easter egg hunt by looking for eggs in neighbors’ windows.

On Saturday, families can submit photos of their six eggs on Instagram with the hashtag #DTSVirtualEggHunt to enter to win a $50 gift card and other prizes.

2 p.m.

Volunteers deliver Passover groceries to Jewish seniors

Volunteers from Jewish Family Services Agency delivered baskets of matzo, gefilte fish, macaroons and other Passover staples to Jewish seniors and Holocaust survivors in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday.

As part of a senior reassurance program, seniors have also been calling each other to check in and socialize.

“We delivered to approximately 75 seniors,” JFSA volunteer coordinator Sherri Freedman says. “Many of them are socially isolating. So we made this big delivery so that can have Seder tomorrow night.”

10:30 a.m.

Free meals for health care workers

McMullan’s Irish Pub is offering a free meal to health care professionals Tuesday.

Health care workers who have a valid hospital ID can call 702-247-7000 to place an order for pickup until 11 p.m.

10 a.m.

Las Vegas sewing friends make, donate over 1,000 face masks

A Las Vegas seamstress and friends on Tuesday delivered 150 homemade face masks to the County Department of Family Services’ Child Haven campus, where they will be used by staff and children at the facility.

“Some people are unable to follow social distancing recommendations all the time and we want to keep them safe too,” professional seamstress Roxanne Andrews says, according to a release from Clark County.

Andrews and sewing friends Rebecca Thompson, Madison Kirkpatrick and Amber Dagdagan have made and donated more than 1,000 masks during the past three weeks to local fire and emergency services dispatchers, assisted living facilities, nurses and other health care workers. The group will make more masks for the staff and children at Child Haven during the coming days and weeks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing “non-medical cloth” face coverings when interacting with others. Instructions on how to make your own mask using a T-shirt or bandana and other common items are available here cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/DIY-cloth-face-covering-instructions.pdf.

April 6

4 p.m.

Donation of paper products

The Venetian and Las Vegas Sands Corp. recently donated paper products to two charity partners. U.S. Vets received 1,200 rolls of toilet paper, and Nevada Homeless Alliance was given 3,000 rolls of toilet paper and more than 1,800 rolls of paper towels. The items will be used at the Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex, which is under construction in Clark County.

— Madelon Hynes

3:30 p.m.

Website assists local musicians

Patrick Worley wants to help local musicians through his website lessonslasvegas.com.

The guitarist, songwriter and music teacher is offering musicians the opportunity to set up a free profile on the site, a database for those wishing to take private music lessons.

“It’s a local directory for music teachers of all instruments,” Worley said. “Musicians can post their bio, videos and contact info.”

After the ordered shutdown, Worley opened up the site to musicians give them exposure in the local market. There has been increased interest in the site with people interested in taking music lessons and learning to play instruments while at home.

Lessons can be done through videoconferencing technology, and Worley noted all of his lessons are done online.

— Madelon Hynes

12:30 p.m.

Free meals for health care workers

Big Chicken, 4480 Paradise Road, is offering free meals to health care workers through Sunday. Orders can be placed in person or online at bigchicken.com/healthcare-appreciation-week. The restaurant is open for takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. A hospital ID is required.

— Madelon Hynes

11 a.m.

Health care company to help feed homeless

Local UnitedHealth Group companies will provide healthy meals to the homeless in a community partnership with the city of Las Vegas and Clark County.

Compass Group food service workers from Health Plan of Nevada, Southwest Medical Associates and OptumCare will prepare 10,500 bagged meals a week to be distributed to the Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex, Courtyard Homeless Resource Center and others.

— Madelon Hynes

10:30 a.m.

Donors deliver kits to CCSD students

The Public Education Foundation, Spread the Word Nevada and Communities in Schools of Nevada teamed up with community donors to deliver 10,000 kits to Clark County School District students on Monday.

As part of the Direct Care to Kids, students at high-poverty schools throughout Southern Nevada received books, educational materials and hygiene products. Sands Cares donated the hygiene items, and Cox Communications and Siegel Suites donated bags. Spread the Word Nevada supplied the books for all reading levels, and the PEF gave school supplies and workbooks.

The kits were assembled by volunteers and delivered by AT&T in-home technicians and through community drop-offs.

— Madelon Hynes

April 5

4 p.m.

Indoor dog park creates “thank you” wall

Barx Parx is posting messages of appreciation and love to members of the community as a way to say “thank you.”

About 50 cards and drawings have been posted to the business’ exterior windows, with a goal of getting 100 total.

Owner Jen Freet said the wall was a way for members and staff to show their love and thanks to first responders, health care workers, pharmacy workers, delivery drivers and others during the pandemic.

“We wanted to utilize the space to create a thank you wall, a wall of love and a #VegasStronger wall,” Freet said. “I started to post online and started to tag friends on how to give back to the community.”

What began with messages from staff and members has grown to include other parts of the country, with Freet noting messages began arriving from out of state on Friday.

The indoor dog park is closed to the public but is considered an essential business, offering day care and boarding services to health care workers and first responders via curbside drop-offs and pickups.

Messages are being displayed to send encouragement and support to medical professionals and others who are driving around. “To help brighten some people’s day,” Freet said.

To contribute to the wall, mail messages to 8868 S. Eastern Ave., No. 115, Las Vegas, NV 89123.

— Madelon Hynes

2 p.m.

Fundraiser to support first responders, charities

Freed’s Bakery is offering a cupcake fundraiser to support first responders and local charities. Members of the community can purchase $1 cupcakes online, select a charity to receive the proceeds of the sale and then donate the desserts to first responders at hospitals, fire stations or police stations. Local charities include Three Square food bank, Delivering With Dignity, United Way of Southern Nevada and the American Red Cross. For more information, visit freedsbakery.com.

— Madelon Hynes

11 a.m.

Coffee company gives back

Dutch Bros Coffee, a drive-thru coffee company with several locations in Southern Nevada, will be donating 100 percent of April’s profits to health care workers through #FirstRespondersFirst. The donations will provide critical supplies, equipment, meals and other resources to medical first responders on the frontline of the pandemic.

— Madelon Hynes

April 4

5:30 p.m.

Senior makes reusable face masks for nurse, others

Lynn Noonan joined the sewing club at Sun City Anthem about seven years ago where she and other members focused on creating clothes for American Girl Dolls. But last week, 70-year-old Noonan began sewing face masks instead. So far she has made and shipped more than 100 masks to friends and family in Las Vegas, Iowa and Ohio.

When a nurse at Summerlin Hospital posted today on community app NextDoor that she was in search of a fabric mask to wear over her medical mask, which she has to reuse, Noonan and her husband let her know that they could make and deliver some for her and other nurses.

“I like doing things for other people,” says Noonan. “Some people have offered to pay me for them. I just tell them to pay it forward.”

4 p.m.

Freedom Meats donates $100,000 in products

When several casinos and Las Vegas restaurants closed their doors, Freedom Meats CEO Jeff Pugh was left with a full inventory of meat products and very few buyers.

“The reality, I can sit on it, freeze it, wait for the casinos to open back up and slowly get going again,” says Pugh. “Or I can help the community now.”

Pugh reached out to Elizabeth Blau after learning about her efforts to feed community members through the collaborative Delivering With Dignity program and offered to provide her with $100,000 in meat products that chefs at Honey Salt could prepare, package and deliver to those who are hungry.

“I think we provided over 5,000 meals last week between Honey Salt, Graffiti Bao, The Jolt and Zappos Cares,” says Blau. “We’re supported by generous people like Jeff Pugh.”

Last week, Pugh donated about $6,000 worth of chicken, pork, bacon, steak and brisket for restaurant chefs to turn into meals such as chicken paella and spaghetti Bolognese. And plans to continue donating.

“I know $100,000 can have a huge impact to keep people fed when they’re stuck at home,” says Pugh.

1 p.m.

Nevada Gold Mines donates $1.5 million

Nevada Gold Mines is working with the state of Nevada to identify immediate needs and to provide financial and logistical support to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local communities.

The company has committed an initial $1.5 million to the Nevada Covid-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, recently formed by Governor Steve Sisolak. The task force brings together community and business leaders to help find solutions to the community’s many needs.

In Southern Nevada, the company has committed $100,000 to Three Square Food Bank. Executive managing director Greg Walker says the company recognized that extraordinary times called for extraordinary measures.

11 a.m.

Nominate a helper to get free smoothies

Jamba Juice nationwide has started a social media campaign called #Whirldofgood in which they’re asking followers to nominate doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery workers and even truck drivers who are doing the heavy lifting during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Winners are randomly selected to get smoothies delivered to them. Yesterday, a Las Vegas location dropped off dozens of smoothies for the doctors and nurses at Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center’s emergency room. The campaign is ongoing, so if Las Vegans want to nominate anyone, they can post a picture, tagging @Jamba, using the hashtag #WhirldOfGood.

April 3

5 p.m.

Las Vegas woman makes, donates pizza to hospital staff

Madisen should be celebrating the one-year anniversary of her mobile brick oven pizza catering service, Pizza Stone’d, this month.

Instead, she is catering free personal pizzas to staff at Las Vegas Valley hospitals and grocery stores.

“My mom is a registered nurse in New York,” says Saglibene, 28. “I talked to her and she said she wished she could feed her nurse friends my pizza. I thought that would be nice and started thinking about the nurses at Sunrise Hospital who cared for my boyfriend after his surgery.”

This week, Saglibene fired up 120 personal pizzas and delivered them to daytime and night staff at Sunrise Hospital.

On Friday, she donated 20 pizzas to employees at the Sprouts Farmers Market where she shops.

For Saglibene, the pizza truck used to be something she ran in her free time. Since being laid off from the Palms, it has become her sole means of income.

“I had several events and parties cancel,” Saglibene says. “I definitely don’t have a lot of money. But this doesn’t feel like a loss to do this. When we’re doing things for people in our community, we’re really doing things for ourselves.”

3 p.m.

Las Vegas Convention Center partner donates 9,000 pounds of food

Centerplate, the Las Vegas Convention Center’s exclusive food & beverage partner, has donated about 9,200 pounds of prepared but unused food to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission in the wake of canceled or rescheduled shows stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centerplate, which manages 31 permanent retail outlets and numerous mobile retail outlets at the LVCC, donated 500 boxed lunches, 400 sandwiches, 400 salads and 100 food platters to the nonprofit organization, which provides shelter and services to homeless men, women and children in Las Vegas. Other donated items included pallets of chips, yogurt parfaits, cartons of milk and more.

April 2

4:27 p.m.

MLB star donates to hometown

Baseball slugger Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, are donating $500,000 to help Las Vegas and Philadelphia fight the novel coronavirus. The funds will go to Three Square food bank and Direct Relief in Las Vegas and the Philabundance food bank in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, who attended Las Vegas High School, wrote in a letter posted to his Twitter account: “Las Vegas will always be my family’s first home. Philadelphia, our home away from home, welcomed us with open arms from day one. These communities mean so much to us, and Kayla and I want to do our part to help battle the effects of the virus in Vegas and Philly.”

— Madelon Hynes

4:15 p.m.

Local restaurant drops off lunch to UNLV Medical personnel

Sparrow + Wolf co-owners Brian Howard and John Anthony delivered lunch to UNLV School of Medicine personnel conducting curbside COVID-19 testing on Thursday.

Chef Howard and his two sous chefs have committed to making meals for people on the front lines of the crisis, while his restaurant remains temporarily closed.

“We figured we’d just hit one or two spots a week and do what we can,” said Howard.

The team delivered slow-roasted Berkshire pork banh mi, fresh-baked cookies and mac salad.

“A simple and delicious lunch that’s all from scratch and love,” Howard said, “We are focused on helping those that need the help most while maintaining our own safety.”

— Madelon Hynes

3:44 p.m.

PT’s Taverns to donate meals to hospital employees

Employees at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Friday will receive 600 pre-made meals from PT’s Taverns, part of Golden Entertainment. Following social distancing protocols, the meals will be dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room entrance. The meal options will include baked penne pasta, smoked turkey sandwiches, chopped salad and grilled veggie wraps.

— Madelon Hynes

3 p.m.

The District offers Easter Bunny photos from home

Families won’t have to miss out on Easter Bunny photos this spring.

The District has partnered with PictureMeBunny.com to offer digitally created pictures with the Easter Bunny through a simple, three-step process.

Participants can pick a location in their home with good natural light, cover a chair with a white sheet to make the background white, and take a digital photo from 10 feet away to get a head-to-toe image. Photos then can be uploaded at picturemebunny.com.

The shopping center also is offering a $5 discount on photo packages with the code “HAPPYBUNNY” at checkout.

— Madelon Hynes

April 1

4 p.m.

Las Vegan rallies family, neighbors to 3D-print face shields

In just two weeks, William Neal turned his 3D-printing hobby into a coordinated community effort to produce about 175 face shields for hospitals in need.

He began by working in his home to 3D-print the shields’ headband and shape and fit the clear pieces of PVC using a cutting machine. Next, he got a friend to help print and enlisted his wife and brother to help shape the PVC. Then 34-year-old Neal reached out to the CEO of his company, Napa Technology.

“I told him what I was doing and he said to keep doing it and to use the 3D printer at work to create more,” Neal says.

Neal, who has lived in Las Vegas for about 2½ years, shared his efforts on the neighborhood app NextDoor.

“I got responses from a whole bunch of people who are ordering the PVC shield part on Amazon for me,” he says. “I’m giving them to people who own a Cricut (cutting machine) and can help cut them.”

He asked a nearby hobby store, Friendly Hobby, if he could borrow a 3D printer so he could increase his productivity.

“They gave me a discount on another printer and all the filament,” Neal says. “Now they’re printing out some as well. It’s all local people helping printing and cutting, including my wife and brother and grandma. It’s been really cool.”

Now that he has so many helpers, Neal says he will be able to produce more. He has sent several face shields to hospitals in Las Vegas, Reno, Indianapolis and to his brother, who will distribute shields near his home in California.

“This is the first crisis young people have ever been through,” says Neal’s grandmother, Anne Whitaker. “My grandsons are all doing things and helping out. I’m so proud of them.”

3 p.m.

Foundation to deliver birthday packages to kids with heart conditions in April

Children’s Heart Foundation is taking birthdays on the road to celebrate children with heart conditions who were born in April.

With the recent health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Children’s Heart Foundation, along with local Vegas entertainers and hometown businesses, are set to visit kids throughout the month to celebrate birthdays, while observing social distancing and health guidelines. During this difficult time, Children’s Heart Foundation wants to connect with some of the children the group serves and that staff is thinking of them on their birthday, the organization wrote in a press release.

Children’s Heart Foundation will deliver a birthday package curbside, complete with a treat from Freed’s Bakery, Balloon Bouquet from Vegas Balloon, and a gift from the Children’s Heart Foundation’s Maggie’s Garden.

Several local entertainers will send a special virtual birthday message to the birthday boy or girl. Local entertainers include Travis Cloer of “Jersey Boys” fame, Carnell Johnson aka “Vegas Golden Pipes,” Daniel Emmet of “America’s Got Talent,” and more.

11:30 a.m.

Las Vegas strip club giving away cases of water

Little Darlings strip club is giving cases of bottled water Wednesday and Thursday to anyone who drives through, while supplies last.

Tuesday, staff from Little Darlings and Deja Vu gave away about 8,000 of their 30,000 cases of water bottles.

“We actually had many pallets of bottled water, and since we closed, we’ve just been housing them,” says Megan Swartz, general manager of of Deja Vu Love Boutique. “We figured we might as well give them away and then make a new order when we reopen. A lot of families have said they couldn’t find any or afford it.”

This community giveaway will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Little Darlings, 1514 Western Ave.

March 31

4:30 p.m.

Website launched to thank health care workers

Las Vegan Kathleen Kilmer, CEO of EasyEventPlanning.com, started a website that invites users to leave their thanks for health care workers.

Kilmer’s sister, an emergency room nurse in Las Vegas, had a dream one night that Kilmer was baking her cookies.

“She got this text from her sister and thought that was a great way to say thank you,” says intern Marianne Vanderbeke. “She had a desire to say thanks to her sister and all people on the front lines, nurses, doctors, janitors, desk clerks.”

Users can go to HonorAndThank.com and enter their ZIP code to scroll through notes of gratitude from other users or choose to leave a note, picture or video for health care workers in their city or at a specific facility.

“Anyone can search for a facility to view the messages already posted,” says Kilmer, according to a statement. “Seeing those tributes, especially from those in a community they serve, may inspire these first responders to head to work on a day when they may be feeling particularly exhausted and fearful.”

Noon

Nonprofit coalition donating 25,000 masks

The Southern Nevada Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is distributing 25,000 surgical masks to local hospitals and first responders this week.

Longtime community volunteer Brian Scroggins has chaired the volunteer coordination organization since 2017. On Oct. 2 of that year, he led the Family Assistance Center, connecting people who were impacted by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting with emotional and faith-based services.

Now, when Las Vegas once again finds itself in a crisis, Scroggins is connecting member groups with community needs.

“Some groups feed people in need, some provide volunteers, some offer portable showers, it depends,” says Scroggins. “Each group offers something different. We then try to coordinate needs with different emergency organizations.”

Organizations that are offering their services include Messages of Faith Ministry, American Red Cross, Tzu Chi USA, Team Rubicon and Latter-day Saint Charities.

Five years ago, Scroggins was given 25,000 surgical masks from a local government agency, which were left over from the SARS epidemic. This week he is donating them to fire departments, homeless advocates and local hospitals.

“This is not the effort of just one person, but a coordinated effort between a number of good, faith-based and nonprofit organizations in Southern Nevada working together,” Scroggins says.

11 a.m.

Wynn to donate 14,000 meals

Wynn Las Vegas has pledged to donate 1,000 meals per day to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, in an effort to assist individuals and families who are food insecure. Over the next two weeks, Wynn’s culinary team will prepare boxed meals to ensure that there is no disruption to the nonprofit’s daily meal service.

March 30

4:15 p.m.

UNLV students make kits for homeless

Kacey Kim, a master of social work student at UNLV and UNLV nursing student Iris Martinez are making sanitation kits for the local homeless community.

The idea to make kits locally came after Martinez learned of California teen Shaivi Shah delivering kits to shelters in Los Angeles.

“We saw a lot of local social services being shut down and limited for health reasons,” said Kim, who is a practicum student at Care Complex, a nonprofit that assists the homeless.

On Wednesday, Kim and Martinez will drop off 92 kits to the Salvation Army and Care Complex in the Corridor of Hope. The kits include hand soap, lotion, tissues, gloves, hand wipes, a granola bar, a bandana, and sanitary products for women. The friends hope to encourage others to aid the homeless population through local organizations (including the Nevada Homeless Alliance) or through donations to their project. Donors can visit gofundme.com and search “COVID-19 LV sanitation” to support the project.

— Madelon Hynes

3:03 p.m.

UMC receives donation of personal protective equipment

Cox Communications recently donated 5,000 protective shoe covers to UMC staff.

Cox Las Vegas field technicians no longer needed the protective shoe covers to enter a customer’s home since the company has temporarily transitioned to providing technical support for customers through online video and voice messaging.

“As the world-class health care professionals at UMC deliver Nevada’s highest level of care amid this unprecedented public health crisis, our team continues to find strength in the compassion and generosity of our community,” said UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling.

— Madelon Hynes

2:06 p.m.

National Doctor’s Day offers

In honor of National Doctor’s Day, Pieology restaurants will offer pizza care packages that can be sent to doctors, first responders, area medical professionals and others.

The Pieology Care Pack features four 11½-inch build-your-own artisan thin pizzas, one cheese bread and one family-sized shareable dessert for $50. To send a package, visit pieolo.gy/sendlove.

Sambalatte is also offering free coffee to doctors and healthcare workers today and Tuesday. The coffee shop is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boca Park Fashion Village, 750 S. Rampart Blvd.

— Madelon Hynes

11:10 a.m.

Blood drive gets over 40 first-time donors

Las Vegas Motor Speedway held the first of four planned blood drives for the American Red Cross on Friday. With a goal of 50 units, the Red Cross collected 52 units. More than 50 people registered to donate, including 46 first-time donors. The next blood drives will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 7 and April 11 at the speedway. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

— Madelon Hynes

March 29

3:33 p.m.

Nominate a family for free meal

Mezzo Bistro and Wine is accepting nominations for families to receive a “Pick Me Up” three-course meals for free.

The restaurant gave out 41 meals from March 18 to March 28, and plans to continue to donate daily through the shutdown.

The large portions feed three to four people and include a salad, entree, garlic cheese bread and cannoli for dessert.

To nominate a family — or to pay for a family’s meal ($40) — email kelly@mezzobistro.com.

— Madelon Hynes

1:30 p.m.

Local couple assists volunteers

What began with a donation of juice bottles has grown to include gloves and eyewear through one local couple.

Las Vegas native Stephanie Barnett, general manager of Juice Press at Bellagio, recently donated 200 bottles of juice to Three Square Food Bank and 250 bottles to Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness Center.

After speaking with Dr. Michael Bradley and Hope Bellume at the urgent care center, Barnett and her husband Alex began gathering items to help out the volunteer medical staff. Portable hand sinks, gloves and trash bags were donated through the Cut and Taste catering company, co-owned by Alex Barnett and Jeremy Jordan.

The couple were also able to deliver protective eyewear donated by Battlefield Vegas (800 pairs) and the Clark County Shooting Complex (300 pairs).

“If we do have a bigger spike, I really believe places like Sahara West and the UNLV pop-up testing will help alleviate the hospitals from being overwhelmed even more so,” Barnett said.

— Madelon Hynes

March 28

6:30 p.m.

Students 3D-print medical masks

When students who use the technology lab at the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Educational Campus in Summerlin learned that hospitals were in need of medical equipment, they asked if they could use the school’s 3D printers.

Faculty determined it wasn’t safe for the students to gather in the lab, so the students offered to take the printers home.

About seven students in eighth through 12th grades are using the printers to produce medical face shields, face mask clips and ventilator valves for Las Vegas hospitals facing severe shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of our students’ parents are doctors,” said Matt Boland, director of marketing and communications for the school. “They’ve been guiding us on what they need and saying they’re out of masks and headbands. The response has been overwhelming. They want to help.”

The school reached out to local hospitals where officials said their supplies were low and they would take whatever the school could produce, Boland said.

“It’s a huge honor and a blessing to have access to our school’s state of the art tech lab to fight alongside medical professionals to defeat this disease and save lives,” said senior Kalman Steinberg.

The students and instructors print about 30 face shields a day.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, founders of the Adelson Educational Campus.

11:30 a.m.

Noah Gragson to donate proceeds

Noah Gragson, NASCAR Xfinity driver and native Las Vegan, is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales of his merchandise to the United Way Southern Nevada Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund to help those most affected by the current COVID-19 crisis. Noah Gragson will go live on United Way of Southern Nevada’s Facebook page at 12:30 p.m. on Monday to announce the details of his support.

10 a.m.

Wynn Resorts donates good, funds and masks

Wynn Resorts has donated more than $875,000 worth of goods and funds since March 17, when the company temporarily closed its resorts in Las Vegas and Boston to help prevent the community spread of the coronavirus.

This week, Wynn Las Vegas distributed 95,000 surgical masks, 1,500 N95 masks and thousands of protective gloves to local medical and law enforcement facilities. In the coming weeks, Wynn says, the company will continue to expand its distribution of essential supplies to first responders and medical facilities in need.

March 27

3:58 p.m.

Restaurant owner gives food to employees

Carson Kitchen owner Cory Harwell has been distributing food packages to 30 to 40 laid-off employees every Friday since the coronavirus shutdown.

The prepared food and raw food items given out vary, with Friday’s family meal packages featuring steaks, chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, mushroom soup, French toast and mixed vegetables, plus a $50 gift card.

“We are just trying to do whatever we can for our family,” Harwell said.

— Madelon Hynes

3:29 p.m.

‘Light Up Las Vegas’ car parade on April 1

Tourism and hospitality workers will present the “Light Up Las Vegas” car parade on Wednesday. With headlights on and blaring “Viva Las Vegas,” about 300 cars will travel up Las Vegas Boulevard from Town Square to Fremont Street starting at 5:15 p.m.

— Madelon Hynes

2:24 p.m.

Goettl CEO thanks employees for hard work

To show appreciation for his more than 600 employees, Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing CEO Ken Goodrich is spending $1.5 million to install Ultra Violet germicidal lights in their homes. The UV germicidal light uses ultraviolet radiation to decrease indoor germs such as mold, fungi and bacteria.

— Madelon Hynes

11:56 a.m.

More than 210,000 gloves donated

Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen worked with Shetakis Foodservice in purchasing cases of gloves for Valley Hospital, University Medical Center, the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center and other homeless providers in the Corridor of Hope. On Thursday, 50,000 gloves were distributed to UMC and Valley Hospital, with another 18,000 going to the Courtyard.

— Madelon Hynes

10:26 a.m.

A resource for household supply purchases

Vegas Golden Knights partner Lifeguard Supplies, a BT Supplies West company, has launched a website for Nevada residents to purchase household items at reduced prices.

Toilet paper, tissues, napkins, disinfectant spray, cleaning products and to-go food packaging can be purchased through lifeguard4nv.com. Orders place between now and Sunday can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at City National Arena.

The company will donate 20 percent of all profits to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, which will be supporting the United Way of Southern Nevada’s efforts to assist Nevadans affected by COVID-19 related hardships.

— Madelon Hynes

9:56 a.m.

Pahrump Tourism donates gift cards

From now through April, Pahrump Tourism is asking Facebook and Instagram followers to tag Pahrump residents affected by the pandemic and in need of a pick-me-up. Forty people will be randomly selected to receive $50 gift cards for local Pahrump restaurants that offer delivery and takeout.

Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter says the gift cards will not only assist residents but support the local economy. Participating restaurants include Java Junkies, Johnny’s, Nicco’s Pizza, Romero’s and Symphony’s Restaurant.

— Madelon Hynes

8:06 a.m.

Housing community shows support with lights

The Inspirada residential community in Henderson is encouraging residents to hang their holiday lights and decorate the exterior of their homes in an effort to add sparkle to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Known as “Light Up the Night,” the campaign runs through April 30.

“It has always been our mission to generate a strong sense of community among our residents through our robust programming and lifestyle events, so it was disheartening to have to cancel some of those events, in compliance with Gov. Sisolak’s directive to maintain social distance to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” says Megan Conklin, lifestyle director, Inspirada Community Association. “I wake up to messages every morning of more homes donned in holiday decor and notes of appreciation from residents.”

March 26

1:30 p.m.

Las Vegas man gives 350 toilet paper rolls to neighbors

While many people in the valley are struggling to find a grocery store that has even one roll of toilet paper on the shelves, Zachary Steward has hundreds.

Steward, who owns a small housecleaning service, Men Clean Too, is using social media to offer rolls to anyone who needs them. So far, he has handed out about 350.

Because he has a business, he is able to order large quantities of toilet paper for a lower cost from a janitorial supplies retailer, about $56 for 80 rolls.

“People can’t find it on shelves at grocery stores right now,” says Steward. “It’s not right that people are hoarding. It doesn’t benefit anything.”

He provided his phone number on Facebook and the Nextdoor app. When he receives a text message from someone in need, he delivers three rolls, himself. He also has parked in Walmart parking lots and handed out rolls to passersby in need. He also drives for Uber and Lyft. When he drops off a food delivery, he includes a roll.

“One guy I met took his mom to four stores looking for it. She’s very old,” says Steward. “I gave them 10 rolls. He wanted to pay but I said no. It’s nice to see how people come together. We built this land together by looking out for one another.”

12:30 p.m.

Starbucks gives free coffee to healthcare workers

First responders and healthcare workers can claim their brewed coffee from now until May 3. The policy includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, medical staff and medical researchers. The responders and health care workers will get a tall brewed coffee — hot or iced — free of charge.

The Starbucks Foundation will also donate a combined $500,000 to charitable organizations Direct Relief and Operation Gratitude to support front-line responders during the pandemic, according to a statement.

10:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight donates entire supply of equipment to hospitals

Harbor Freight released a statement of Facebook on Sunday stating that it was committed to donating its entire supply of personal protective equipment including N95 masks, face shields and nitrile gloves to 24-hour emergency rooms in communities served by their stores.

The statement asked that hospitals contact Harbor Freight if they were in need of supplies.

On Wednesday night, the tool and equipment retailer posted an update, explaining that it received 13,000 applications from hospitals and more than 43,000 email recommendations from customers.

“The immediate need for PPE (personal protective equipment) is beyond alarming. We hope manufacturers, suppliers and other businesses across the country with the ability to donate PPE will do whatever it takes to help,” founder and owner Eric Smidt wrote in the statement.

Over the next several days, Harbor Freight will ship more than 44 million pairs of nitrile gloves and hundreds of thousands of masks and face shields to hospitals in more than 1,000 communities.

10 a.m.

Free Krispy Kreme for healthcare workers

Krispy Kreme will give free doughnuts to health care workers beginning Monday, which is National Doctors’ Day, and on every subsequent Monday through National Nurses Week, which is May 6-12.

Krispy Kreme will provide all health care workers free dozens of their Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Health care workers can go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell them what they need and present their employer badge.

According to a statement, health care workers are encouraged to pick up some free dozens on the way to work to share with colleagues, or maybe a free dozen on their way home to family after a long shift.

March 25

5:30 p.m.

Popcorn donations help hospital staff, small business

Las Vegan Vicky Anna Cho called Dave Goodwin, owner of Goody’s Original Popcorn, to ask if he could donate popcorn to area hospitals. He explained that, as a small business, he was struggling to stay afloat. All of his events had canceled.

So Cho purchased a large quantity of popcorn and asked Goodwin to donate it for her.

“I thought it was a great idea,” says Goodwin. “She really snowballed the idea. Other individuals have ordered popcorn to donate. Keller Williams Realty purchased a large order.”

Goodwin is selling bags for donation for $5 each on his website goodyslv.com. So far, he’s received purchases for 55 bags of popcorn to go to staff at local hospitals.

“Hospital staff is busy. They don’t have time to sit and eat a meal,” says Goodwin. “I thought popcorn could be a good fit. They can stop and eat a couple kernels.”

Goodwin wants to emphasize that it is the Las Vegas community who is donating the popcorn bags, not him.

“The beauty is, it’s about the locals. Vicky started helping me send the popcorn,” says Goodwin. “These beautiful people are not only showing their appreciation to them but are helping a small business like myself stay afloat.”

3:30 p.m.

Burger Bar donates gloves

Chef Hubert Keller and his restaurant Burger Bar at Mandalay Bay donated all of their gloves to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Monday.

3:30 p.m.

Treasure Island donates food

Last week Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas donated surplus food including perishable items such as fruit, dairy products and vegetables to local community food banks, and Las Vegas church My Father’s House.

3:30 p.m.

Circle K raises staff pay, gives free coffee to first responders

Circle K is providing free coffee and fountain sodas to healthcare workers and first responders.

They are also increasing hourly employees’ pay by an additional $2.50 an hour.

Circle K Head of U.S. Marketing, Alicia Mowder says, “We know our store employees are on the front line of this health emergency, and that our stores play a vital role in the communities where we live and work, especially in times of crisis. To show our appreciation and gratitude, effective March 20th, all North American hourly store employees will receive an additional $2.50 an hour added to their base hourly rate. This enhanced emergency appreciation pay program will continue until further notice. We are proud of our store employees and their commitment to our customers.”

11:20 a.m.

Restaurant forced to close, donates perishable food

Shiraz Las Vegas has decided to close its doors temporarily due to the hardships that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Chef Jainine Jaffer is shifting her focus toward helping the local Las Vegas community.

“As I sit here in an empty restaurant, I wonder where I fell short,” said Jaffer in a statement when asked about her decision to close. “Despite all my best efforts to keep the doors open and my staff working, it wasn’t enough. Whereas we have had some amazing friends and customers support us with ordering takeout or deliveries, we haven’t had a level of sustainability. With an incredibly heavy heart, I am now faced with the decision to temporarily close the doors.”

Jaffer and restaurant owner Raja Majid have turned all of their usable product into donation-ready meals to be delivered to the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to assist individuals and families in dire need. Shiraz Las Vegas has turned their surplus of product into hand-prepared meals, including pasta bolognese, chicken tikka stir fry, and okra and garbanzo chili.

Jaffer also is offering custom meal prep options for individuals and families who are looking to stay on-track with healthy eats during the 30-day shut-in.

11 a.m.

Buy a bagel, donate a bagel

When guests purchase a Baker’s Dozen Box, which includes 13 bagels and two tubs of shmear, Einstein Bros. Bagels will donate 13 bagels to local community groups in need across the country. Bagel donations will go to local schools needing meal assistance, food banks, fire stations and police.

10 a.m.

Cardinals outfielder matching donations to Three Square

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact people worldwide, Dexter Fowler found a way to help in Las Vegas, where he lives with his family.

The Cardinals outfielder is supporting the Las Vegas emergency food fund Three Square, according to mlb.com. He’s encouraging fans to help, too, by matching every dollar donated through threesquare.org/fowler.

“Food is the most basic of needs and it is essential that Three Square Las Vegas continues making meals available,” Fowler tweeted Monday night. “Especially for children, seniors, veterans and furloughed workers.”

Fowler is encouraging fans to take a screenshot when they’ve donated and tweet it to him, so he can send a gift of thanks to a select few.

9:45 a.m.

Homebuilder donating masks, eye protection

One of America’s biggest builders is collecting unused, excess N95 and construction face masks and eye protection equipment for the healthcare system.

D.R. Horton’s Henderson office at 1081 Whitney Ranch Drive is collecting the equipment as well as cash donations.

Homebuilder Woodside Homes said Wednesday it will participate.

“This is an opportunity for the homebuilding industry to step up to aid in the coronavirus public health crisis and protect our essential health care workers,” Woodside Homes CEO Joel Shine said in a statement.

— Nicole Raz

March 24

4:38 p.m.

Clark County Parks & Rec offers child care for UMC employees

Clark County’s Department of Parks and Recreation has announced it will provide child care assistance to University Medical Center employees. The department is also asking the public to donate masks, gloves, Clorox wipes, disinfectant cleaners and digital thermometers to help keep staff and participants safe. Items can be brought to the Sunset Administration Office at 2601 E. Sunset Road. For more information on child care or donations, call 702-455-8200 or email ccparks@clarkcountynv.gov.

— Madelon Hynes

3:28 p.m.

Station Casinos donates food to local charities

More than 120 pallets of food from 10 Station Casinos properties was recently donated to Three Square Food Bank. Items included over 3,000 dozen eggs, 2,800 gallons of orange juice, 1,000 cases of fresh vegetables and more. Station Casinos also donated more than 200 gallons of milk and a variety of bakery items to several local charities, including the Salvation Army and Share Village. The company also partnered with Three Square to distribute food at its Sunset Station, Boulder Station and Palace Station parking lots to those in need.

— Madelon Hynes

3:11 p.m.

Free haircut services for first responders

Barbers at Diesel Barbershop, 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., are offering haircuts, shaves and other services to first responders for free. For an appointment, call 725-251-1700.

— Madelon Hynes

2:24 p.m.

Teachers to parade for students

Thomas O’Roarke Elementary School teachers have organized a parade for their students starting at noon Wednesday. Joined by Nevada Highway Patrol cars, teachers in their own vehicles will travel around the neighborhoods of their students starting at noon. The parade will begin from the northwest school located at 8455 O’Hare Ave.

— Madelon Hynes

12:41 p.m.

Drai’s Las Vegas donates food and water to Share Village

A 30-day supply of food and water was recently donated to Share Village through Drai’s Las Vegas’ Drai’s Cares program. The donations from Drai’s Beachclub restaurant, along with 40 cases of water from Oxigen Water, will aid the nonprofit as it assists veterans and local community members in need.

— Madelon Hynes

11:28 a.m.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. donates perishable food

Golden Entertainment’s casinos recently donated dairy products, bread and produce to Casa de Luz in downtown Las Vegas and Food for Families food bank in Bullhead City, Arizona. The corporation’s casino-resorts include The Strat, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Laughlin’s Aquarius Casino Resort, Colorado Belle Hotel & Casino Resort and Edgewater Hotel & Casino Resort.

— Madelon Hynes

March 23

1 p.m.

State senator offers to help family with groceries

Carol Patton called into State Sen. Scott Hammond’s Friday tele-town hall meeting hoping to push for state intervention against shoppers hoarding groceries.

Her husband has a number of health problems that would make him more susceptible to COVID-19 complications. Both are seniors, and while Patton is healthy enough to gather supplies, she does not want to risk exposure for her husband by making multiple trips.

“If I brought home the virus, and my husband got it, he would not survive,” Patton said.

There wasn’t an immediate answer for her question, but she was quite surprised to receive a possible solution to her problem: Hammond emailed her the next day offering to personally do her shopping for her and hand-deliver the groceries. She need only give him a list.

“The way a lot of politicians act right now is disgusting,” said Patton, who describes herself as Democrat who votes independently. Hammond is a Republican. “But to have a politician really care about his constituents vs. keeping his or her job — it’s refreshing,” she added. “This is the way politics needs to be.”

Patton did not take Hammond up on his offer, as she learned her local Trader Joe’s had just received a large shipment of the essentials. But she said she was touched by her senator’s kindness and generosity.

Hammond was reluctant to take any sort of public credit for the gesture, saying it was important for him and his family to help out whenever possible without any thought of publicity.

He is hosting a series of similar town halls this week, which he said allows elected officials to pass the concerns of everyday Nevadans on to the governor’s office during the crisis.

“From Oct. 1 to now this — a lot of things have happened in the last few years,” Hammond said. “The only thing you care about is making sure the community you live in grows stronger. You go through this adversity together, you find out what you’re made of and you grow together.”

— Rory Appleton

12:13 p.m.

MGM donates $1M to employee relief fund

MGM Resorts International announced an array of initiatives Monday that are intended to support those affected economically by the coronavirus pandemic, including a $1 million crisis and disaster relief pledge into an employee emergency grant fund and the donation of the equivalent of 400,000 meals across the United States.

The MGM Resorts Emergency Relief Fund provides employees and their immediate families with short-term relief in making payments or meeting obligations during unexpected hardships. MGM Resorts’ $1 million pledge will provide expanded coverage for the fund to assist full-time employees, on-call employees and those facing layoff, separation or furlough.

“As we confront extraordinary events and an unprecedented global pandemic crisis, we know that this is an extremely challenging and uncertain time for many of our employees, their families, friends and neighbors and we are committed to help those in need,” Bill Hornbuckle, acting CEO and President of MGM Resorts International said, according to a release.

Noon

Sahara donates groceries to 500 employees, food bank

Sahara Las Vegas hosted a team member food distribution event on Thursday. The resort and casino invited employees to receive complimentary bags of groceries, including milk, eggs, cheese, beverages, and fresh fruits and vegetables, in support of those affected by the mandatory closures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 500 employees received over 15 pallets of supplies.

Leftover food was donated to Three Square food bank to support its Emergency Food Distribution Strategy.

Restaurants offering free food with no purchase necessary

Founders Coffee, 6410 S. Durango Drive, is offering a free drip coffee to all first responders.

Scroll down to see more restaurants that are donating meals.

March 22

3 p.m.

Tao Group donates ponchos to UMC

Usually, they protect against the rain. But the 800 ponchos that Tao Group Hospitality provided to University Medical Center Sunday will help to protect medical staff against things way scarier than a few water droplets.

The donation was prompted by a San Diego cardiologist who reached out to Jason Strauss, Tao Group Hositality partner.

The cardiologist said his hospital “had no supplies to protect his (medical) team, and he was calling everybody and anybody to see if anyone had anything to protect his people’s clothing — goggles, masks and so forth,” Strauss said.

“He knew we, as a nightlife restaurant team, have events, and that some of our stuff is outside and maybe we had rain gear. So we jumped into action.”

It turned out that Tao had 800 ponchos to spare, but getting them to San Diego wouldn’t be possible. So, Strauss said, the physician “put us in touch with UMC.”

Strauss dropped off the ponchos Sunday afternoon, and “they were beyond excited to have them,” Strauss said.

Now, Strauss said, “we’re going to our warehouse and see what else we can find, and try to find more equipment that can be used for our first responders.”

— John Przybys

2 p.m.

Restaurant issues bartender challenge

Like many Southern Nevada restaurants, Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road, is closed for now. But the restaurant has issued a social media challenge that will help to keep area bartenders’ skills in tune while also offering thanks to first responders.

In a video posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Sparrow + Wolf says that for every cocktail video uploaded to Instagram with the #sparrowandwolfchallenge hashtag, it will donate one meal to a first responder.

The restaurant has set a goal of 2,000 meals.

“While we are all staying at home to flatten the curve, more than 30,000 EMTs, nurses, paramedics, doctors, police officers and firefighters are on the front line fighting this so we can all return back to normal,” the restaurant adds.

“Stay safe, stay home. Let’s show our first responders some love while doing what we love!”

— John Przybys

10:30 a.m.

Program matches seniors and volunteers

A Las Vegas woman and her grandmother have created a program that matches housebound seniors with volunteers who can keep in touch with them.

Support a Senior (supportlvseniors.com) is the brainchild of Alexis Baranoff, who writes on the program’s web site that it addresses how difficult social distancing can be for seniors.

Last week, two nights after Las Vegas essentially shut down, “my grandmother, Nicky and I were talking about how I wouldn’t be able to visit her for at least a month,” Baranoff writes.

“We found solace in the promise of daily phone calls. We then wondered how hopeless this situation may seem for senior citizens who live in nursing homes and assisted living residences.”

“Our fellow Las Vegans within these homes are currently on strict lockdown, scared for their lives,” Baranoff writes. “Some of these seniors don’t have family to communicate with during this time.”

Through the web site, which launched Saturday, both seniors and prospective volunteers can sign up for a match, then keep in touch with one another through letters, phone calls, Skype or FaceTime.

As Baranoff puts it: “Let’s put a face to the people we are trying to protect through social distancing.”

— John Przybys

March 21

5:20 p.m.

Family visits beloved senior outside window

Every morning, 91-year-old Jan Swanson gets in her car and drives the 20 minutes from Summerlin to the assisted living facility where her husband of 74 years lives.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., she visits with Mel Swanson at Legacy House Southern Hills where he receives memory care.

Because seniors with underlying conditions are especially vulnerable to exposure of COVID-19, the facility has prohibited visitors from entering — meaning Jan Swanson hasn’t seen her husband in more than a week.

“She’s been wanting to see him so I told her ‘okay, we’re making signs’ and I called the home and told them to wheel him over to a window,” said their daughter Barb Lakin.

Lakin, her mother and her sister Judy Swanson met Mel Swanson outside a window and displayed cardboard signs that read, “We love you Dad” and “Gram’s OK.”

“I made signs and went with my grandson, Mel’s great-grandson, yesterday” says Lakin. “He kept crying because he hadn’t seen anyone in a week. He felt like he was just going to die in there.”

Lakin says the family will start making visits to her grandfather’s window every day or so until it is safe for them to see each other in person again.

“This is how we survive this crazy time,” says Lakin. “It was sweet. He was smiling. I think if he knows we’ll come back every other day, he’ll be okay.”

2:20 p.m.

Art project helps artists process pandemic

While the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV is closed, Executive Director Alisha Kerlin has launched a 30-day art challenge to encourage local artists to engage with their feelings and flex their creative muscles.

The “A Drawing a Day Keeps the Pandemic Away” community event invites anyone to create an artwork that relates to the daily prompt and submit it on Instagram with the tags @unlvmuseum and #pandemicdrawing.

Today’s prompt is “Draw a place you have always wanted to visit: real or imaginary.”

Noon

YMCA launches ‘senior buddy’ program

The YMCA of Southern Nevada is creating a new initiative to help vulnerable seniors feel connected and cared about.

Understanding that this is a confusing and uncertain time, the Senior Outreach Initiative aims to foster a sense of “staying connected.”

In the coming weeks, Y staff, members and volunteers will be assigned a “Senior Buddy,” chosen from the existing Y membership base, to check in with on a frequent basis.

Senior members who are interested in participating in the initiative will receive frequent phone calls, texts messages, FaceTime or Skype calls and emails from a Y staff member or volunteer.

The “wellness checks” will serve as a reminder to active older adults that the Y will emotionally support them during the closure, and will be there in the case that any needs arise. Volunteers will check on seniors’ general welfare and note any items or resources that senior members may need.

11:10 a.m.

Company donates billboards to encourage social distancing

A Las Vegas outdoor company is donating its services to remind people in Southern Nevada about the importance of social distancing.

Kre8 Media Outdoor Advertising has partnered with the Nevada Governor’s Office to offer five digital mobile billboards to explain preventive measures to mass audiences.

The geo-targeted units include the following messages: “Stay Home – Save Lives,” “Stay Home for Nevada” and “Prepare, Don’t Panic.” The spots will run 10 hours per day through Monday.

“We are completely shut down as a business yet running these advertisements to play our part during this time of need,” Jeremie Watkins, managing partner and co-founder of Kre8 Media Outdoor Advertising, said in a statement. “By volunteering my company’s services, I can put some hardworking employees back to work who were previously furloughed. Out-of-home advertising can educate people who may be tempted to gather in large groups over the weekend. I encourage others in outdoor advertising to work with government agencies to do their part to deploy appropriate messaging to the general public. We are all in this together.”

10:30 a.m.

The Strat donates food in downtown Las Vegas

Golden Entertainment’s casinos, including The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder in Las Vegas donated their perishable food to Casa de Luz in Downtown Las Vegas. Arizona casinos donated to Food for Families food bank in Bullhead City, Arizona.

The food, which includes dairy products, breads and produce, such as lettuce, tomatoes, asparagus, squash, onions and potatoes, is being given to people in need.

March 20

Face mask donation

7:54 p.m.

As coronavirus spreads globally and across the U.S., hospitals have encountered shortages of protective equipment including masks.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. moved to help address that shortage in the Las Vegas Valley by donating 100,000 face masks to local health care workers and 5,000 to the Metropolitan Police Department, a company spokesman said Friday.

The protective medical equipment is in town and will be distributed as quickly as possible, he said. The department will receive N95 respirator masks, and the health care workers will receive surgical masks, Reese said.

“This is one more way we can try to help the community in this challenging time,” company spokesman Ron Reese said.

Earlier this week Sands announced it was donating $250,000 to help local organizations including Three Square, Communities in Schools and Share Village Las Vegas.

3:56 p.m.

LGBTQ Center to distribute food on Saturday

The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada will be distributing food to those in need on Saturday. Equality Nevada has arranged for four truckloads of food from OYO Las Vegas and Three Square Food Bank to be delivered to The Center, 401 S. Maryland Pkwy, in the morning. Lines will open at 11 a.m., and be metered to assure proper social distancing. Those in need are asked to bring their own bags or boxes, and to understand that this is not a social gathering, and there will be no services available inside The Center.

– Al Mancini

3:45 p.m.

Ethel M wants to thank some heroes

Americans are pulling together as we face COVID-19, and Ethel M wants to say thank you, in a very sweet way. The Nevada-based craft chocolate division of Mars Inc. is asking its Instagram and Facebook followers “to tag all selfless superheroes working for a hospital, pharmacy, trucking company, school, grocery store, restaurant, sanitation company or anywhere else that is keeping America moving.” They’ll then randomly select 200 of those heroes to receive a “thank you” chocolate care package.

“We know it’s a small token of appreciation for the many sacrifices they are making right now, but we hope it will show them how much they are valued and offer a little comfort,” says Elthel M’s Lisa Vannerson.

— Al Mancini

3:26 p.m.

Golden Knights launch book club for fans missing hockey

What’s a Golden Knights fan to do when there’s no hockey to watch? Read about it, of course. That’s apparently the theory behind the new, digital #VGKBookClub, which is being organized by the team.

“During these unprecedented times of isolation, the Golden Knights hope to create a sense of community through this initiative,” the team explains in a press release announcing the plan.

Members of the VGK community are being encouraged read “The Game,” by former Montreal Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden, starting on Wednesday March 25, and to join the #VGKBookClub Facebook group. A timeline for reading the book will be announced later, “to help participants stay on track and hold each other accountable.” Then, as they read, they’ll be asked to share their thoughts in that group, and on other social media platforms, using the hashtag #VGKBookClub.

— Al Mancini

2:54 p.m.

M Resort distributes surplus food to employees

Managers from the M Resort spent several hours on Friday distributing surplus perishable food to employees.

The company sent a letter to its team members on Thursday announcing that the items, which were on hand when Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a 30-day statewide casino closure on Tuesday, would be given away to anyone with an M Resort ID badge. On Friday, managers met employees on the loading dock with pre-selected boxes of food, which they placed into the trunks of the members’ cars to maintain proper social distancing.

A total of about 10,000 eggs, 400 melons, 2,000 gallons of milk and cream, 100 servings of soy and almond milk, 4,000 pounds of produce, 400 servings of yogurt and 200 gallons of juice were distributed over the course of the day.

— Al Mancini

1:20 p.m.

Casinos donate food to community agencies

When Las Vegas resorts closed this week, they were in possession of massive food inventories. In the days since, many have been scrambling to make sure that perishable items on their properties don’t go to waste, particularly at a time when many in the valley are facing increased financial pressures and some grocery stores are having difficulties keeping shelves stocked.

MGM Resorts International is still finding ways to distribute the inventory from its Las Vegas properties. As of 1 p.m. Friday, it says more than 229,000 pounds had been distributed. On Friday afternoon, company chefs gathered at Bellagio to load even more food into trucks, which were set to be delivered to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for distribution.

Caesars Entertainment reports that over two days it has donated 116 pallets of perishable items such as produce, eggs and dairy products to Three Square food bank. An additional 10 pallets were donated by the company to City Impact Foundation & Macedonia Outreach Social Enrichment Services (MOSES), Share Village (formerly Veterans Village) and Las Vegas Rescue Mission, with an additional 14 delivered to Henderson’s Parks and Recreation Emergency Operations Center.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas tells us that, along with its restaurant partners, they’ve provided 10 pallets of food to Three Square, primarily fresh produce and dairy products.

The South Point estimates its contribution to Three Square this week at around $30,000 worth of food and produce.

Wynn and Encore representatives report distribution of 96,000 pounds of food this week.

Perhaps more importantly, Three Square is wasting no time getting the food they’re receiving into the hands of those in need. Over a three-hour period Friday morning, the food bank delivered three truckloads of food to each of five school sites throughout the valley, and another two truckloads to a sixth — a substantial portion of which was donated within the last 36 hours. (A truck carries about 10,000 to 12,000 pounds of food).

“That’s a lot of food!” Three Square Chief Operating Officer Larry Scott says.

That food was then broken down into 40-pound family packs delivered to the trunks of cars as those in need drove up to the site, to maintain proper social distancing between those distributing the food and those receiving it.

— Al Mancini

March 19

1:40 p.m.

Kids’ martial arts school gives classes online

When Jocelyne Uy learned that her daughter’s martial arts studio may need to close, she was worried about the disruption to her 11-year-old’s routine and instruction.

“I teach high school, so I know the importance of keeping kids’ schedules consistent and maintaining those expectations,” Uy says. “She usually goes to the school every day.”

Her daughter has a first-degree black belt in tae kwon do and has practiced at Victory Arts Las Vegas.

To accommodate the closure, the school has set up a Zoom video platform for all the families so that students can take their scheduled classes by video chat.

“I was so skeptical it would work,” Uy says. “But 18 kids logged on to the last black belt class. The instructor does the same class in the studio and watches the kids at home.”

Uy’s daughter has been able to take her class every day in the living room, with a laptop balanced on the coffee table.

“They’ve done an awesome job,” says Uy. “I’m happy my kid has that opportunity.”

Noon

Free doughnuts for first responders

As a thank you to first responders, Pinkbox Doughnuts is delivering free doughnuts every day to Valley Health System hospitals, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department area commands, Clark County Fire Department stations, all Henderson and North Las Vegas police and fire stations, major hospitals throughout the Las Vegas Valley and Share Village, formerly Veterans Village.

“We understand our first responders are under a lot of pressure and working endless hours to help our community combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Judith Siegel, owner of Pinkbox. “These doughnuts are a small token of our appreciation for all the time, energy and efforts local first responders are putting in every day to keep us all safe. We salute them for their service.”

11 a.m.

Facebook friends donate $50 to each other, total $700

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Chani Leavitt put out a call on her Facebook page, asking for participation from people who are in need of $50 and people who are able to donate $50.

The rules are simple. If someone has fallen on hard times due to coronavirus-related business closures, they need only comment with their handle for Venmo or another money-transfer app. No other explanation is expected.

If someone is able to fulfill the request, the donor will comment “I got you.”

Less than a day after launching the micro-fundraiser, Leavitt’s friends, friends of friends and total strangers have donated over $700.

“I have an acquaintance named Pete Lee in San Francisco, who started this on his Facebook page,” says Leavitt. “And I saw it working. I thought it could have a farther reach if I bought it to Vegas.”

Leavitt is incentivizing those who are able to give by custom-making and shipping a framed pressed flower to anyone who gives to two or more people.

“I was worried people wouldn’t give their handles. It can be really hard,” says Leavitt. “The first person who commented was a childhood friend I haven’t seen in 20 years who’s a single mom. She really got the ball rolling.”

Leavitt is also working to coordinate people in her community who are in need of child care, with young adults like herself who work from home and could volunteer to babysit.

“I’m poor. I don’t make a ton. But I’m secure and I have health insurance,” says Leavitt. “This is a way I can help. I can’t give a lot of money but I have time.”

New restaurants offering free food with no purchase necessary

Blume, 3145 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, is offering free food for kids 12 and younger from 3 p.m. to closing: buttered noodles, cheeseburger and fries, chicken tender and fries or grilled cheese and fries. The restaurant is also free coffee to first responders and will donate to the homeless for every ten meal preps that are purchased.

Grabbagreen, 9440 W Sahara Ave, Suite 180, will give away one free menu item per person per day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kaiseki Yuzu, 3900 Spring Mountain Rd #A5, will be offering more free bento box lunches today, tomorrow and Saturday. There will be 30 available per day, distributed from Noon to 3:00 to those who call ahead to reserve them. To put your name on the list, call the restaurant at 702-778-8889. —Al Mancini

Tomorrow, Mothership Coffee Roasters at Fergusons Downtown will offer Free Coffee Friday for locals recently displaced, furloughed or underemployed. To get the complimentary drip coffee, customers can order through the Toast app, at mothershipcoffee.com or call it in to 725-735-4539. A barista will be stationed at the main gate for curbside pickup. — Heidi Knapp Rinella

Scroll down for more restaurants offering free food.

March 18

5:02 p.m.

Kids-eat-free policy

Kitchen Table in Henderson and Kitchen Table Squared at The Gramercy are implementing a kids-eat-free policy indefinitely in light of recent COVID-19 concerns. Both locations will start the program Thursday.

“I felt it was my duty to supply my diners with the tools that they need to survive during these trying times,” says Javier Chavez, executive chef and owner, according to a release. “Nobody is working right now and people may not know how they are going to carry on, especially when caring for children. It’s my duty to give back to my Kitchen Table family just like they’ve given so much to me.”

Kids 12 and under will eat for free when utilizing Kitchen Table’s delivery services for a $5 flat fee for delivery within a seven-mile radius of either location.

Menu items include pancakes, waffles, the All American (2 eggs, potatoes, buttered toast, choice of bacon or sausage), quesadilla and chicken tenders, with a limit of two meals per household. Additionally, first responders including but not limited to medical professionals, police and firefighters will enjoy 50 percent off all curbside and delivery orders.

4:13 p.m.

Imagine Dragons’ foundation looking for pen pals

Tyler Robinson Foundation, Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis, announced an online donation campaign at trf.org/donate to increase emergency funds critical to supporting TRF families during these uncertain times. For those currently unable to donate, TRF has also introduced an email Pen Pal Program to send messages of hope and reassurance as a way for TRF families to connect and cope during this time of increased isolation. Families, friends and supporters from around the world are welcome to send scanned letters, drawings and videos to penpal@trf.org, where they will be shared with TRF families to brighten their days.

3:45 p.m.

Help for seniors in Sun City

Matty (Matthew) Evans spent Wednesday under a small tent in a bank parking lot collecting nonperishable food, water and other essential items for Sun City Summerlin seniors.

It was the 45-year-old real estate agent’s first public venture under the banner of his “We Got Your Back” Facebook group to help Sun City residents protect against the coronavirus threat.

By 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Facebook group had about 450 members since its creation two days ago.

“There’s a lot of fear out there,” Evans said. “I’m just trying to get everybody to pause and use a little common sense. We’re all going to get through this together.”

Evans said he brought two bags of groceries on Tuesday to an 84-year-old military veteran who lives in a nearby development, and planned to get goods to many more people.

After collecting about a dozen bags of groceries Wednesday, Evans said he would drop them off at Sun City Charities, a group that takes homebound residents to the grocery store and medical appointments.

“This sounds like a great cause,” said board member member Joan Soltz, who stopped by to see how Evans was doing. “I’m going to try to get the word out.”

Stacey Schnebelen, who donated a bag of groceries, added: “There are a lot of hurting people out there.”

About a half-dozen people dropped off items on Wednesday, including Evans’ mother, who lives in Sun City.

— Jeff German

2:34 p.m.

Free dry cleaning for medical professionals

Mint Locker is cleaning all scrubs and lab coats for medical professionals at no cost until further notice.

The company issued an email newsletter Wednesday, which read, “With everything going on in the world’s fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), we at Mint Locker want to recognize and thank those in the medical field who are constantly putting themselves at risk in an effort to help others. We know that times now can seem a bit overwhelming, so we’d like to offer these heroes in the community any help we can provide. That is why we are cleaning all scrubs and lab coats completely free of charge until further notice.”

The company is also continuing its daily sanitation schedule and will be providing a home pickup and delivery option by email at support@mintlocker.com.

1:26 p.m.

Restaurants offering free food with no purchase necessary

Aloha Kitchen is offering free chicken teriyaki bowls to families and children who are hungry, in response to the statewide school closure. Between 2 and 4 p.m. until April 3 at 2605 S. Decatur Blvd. on Monday and Wednesday; 8150 S. Maryland Parkway on Tuesday; 4745 Maryland Parkway on Thursday; and 4466 E. Charleston Blvd. on Friday.

Blume, 3145 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, is offering free food for kids 12 and younger from 3 p.m. to closing: buttered noodles, cheeseburger and fries, chicken tender and fries or grilled cheese and fries. Visit blumelasvegas.com.

Cafe Lola, in both Las Vegas and Henderson, received a $1,000 donation from Las Vegas native Caroline Patterson and her husband Daniel Patterson. Co-owner Lin Jerome says the donation will fund 80 box lunch meals which will be packed and donated to families tomorrow.

Evel Pie, 508 E. Fremont St., posted on social media that, because it must shut down, it was giving way pizzas beginning Wednesday morning. The post says that people can request toppings as long as Evel Pie has supplies. They encourage whose who want a pizza to allow for social distancing if there is a line and to be respectful.

Marc Marrone at Graffiti Bao, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, continues to offer free lunch bowls for kids — orange chicken or tofu, broccoli and rice. The chef promises that as long as he is able to continue curbside pickup service, which he is doing now, kids who need lunch will eat for free. —Al Mancini

MealPrep Las Vegas is offering fresh, fully cooked meals to anyone in Clark County who is elderly or immunocompromised. Visit mealpreplv702.com.

Chef Jainine Jaffer will host a two-day blood drive Friday and Saturday at her Mediterranean and Indian restaurant Shiraz, 2575 S. Decatur Blvd. Held in conjunction with the nonprofit Vitalant, hours will be 2-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The chef will give away small takeout food packages to those who donate, while supplies last. —Al Mancini

Stacks and Yolks and Griddlecakes posted on social media on Sunday, saying they understand that many children rely on school lunch. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the two restaurants are offering a kid’s pancake, eggs and home fries to children who are hungry for free. They encourage any families to stop by their Las Vegas and Henderson locations for a meal, no questions asked.

As The Stove was preparing to create care packages for employees, they called vendors who don’t sell to retail and ordered hard-to-find items. The restaurant at 11261 S. Eastern Ave. is launching a pop-up market offering many grocery items that have been difficult to find in stores across the valley. Read more here. —Heidi Knapp Rinella

As the Arts District’s Vesta Coffee Roasters, 1114 S. Casino Center Blvd., prepares to temporarily close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, it is offering free food items to anyone who needs them. A post on its social media feed reads: “We will be closing the Cafe as of tonight at 4pm. All food items will be Free. (Call in and Pickup) Please, stop in and grab a few bags of coffee for the hunker down.⁠ All wholesale and online coffee orders will be fulfilled as long as possible. And we will have store pickup hours for bag orders.⁠ Our staff will continue to be employed, all will receive a small compensation package, and some will work part-time (where safe). We want to say thank you to the community for supporting us for the last three years! We will be back open as soon as we get the OK! Please stay safe!” —Al Mancini

See more restaurant deals here.

1:26 p.m.

Las Vegas Instagram account helping connect volunteers

Las Vegas local Coco Jenkins runs the popular Las Vegas Instagram account @nothingtodolv.

Usually, she and the other two women who run the account post about local events. This week, they have been posting about services and resources available to locals.

Jenkins is compiling a list of people who are willing to translate phone calls for Spanish-speakers who are in need of connecting with social services.

“There are no events to post, but we’re posting about resources because a lot of people don’t know about them,” says Jenkins. “If they do know about them, it can be hard to understand if they don’t know English.”

Jenkins is still identifying volunteers and acquiring contact information and plans to disseminate it to people who who need it.

“I posted about a meal prep service that was offering free food. Two or three people posted that they wanted to help. Someone else posted that she needed food for her family but couldn’t get it,” says Jenkins. “So I put them in touch so the volunteers brought the food to the family. All I see it people coming together.”

1:26 p.m.

Art project helps artists process pandemic

While the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV is closed, Executive Director Alisha Kerlin has launched a 30-day art challenge to encourage local artists to engage with their feelings and flex their creative muscles.

The “A Drawing a Day Keeps the Pandemic Away” community event invites anyone to create an artwork that relates to the daily prompt and submit it on Instagram with the tags @unlvmuseum and #pandemicdrawing.

“I hope it will help artists,” says Kerlin. “I talked to a couple of artists we work with who don’t know what to do and have so many feelings at once. How do you make work at a time when you’re under distress and have anxiety? Hopefully a daily prompt can calm the mind.”

Today’s prompt is “Express your most intense current feelings in one creative drawing.”

“The drawings can be scary,” says Kerlin. “But it helps me feel less alone.”

1:26 p.m.

Easy ways you can be a helper

Say “thank you” to all food delivery couriers and grocery store clerks who help you.

Ask your elderly neighbors if they need groceries or no-contact socialization like phone calls.

Donate blood. Las Vegas and Southern Nevada events are being canceled, which could potentially mean thousands of lost blood donations unless healthy donors can help. Healthy donors can donate at 6930 W. Charleston Blvd., 4950 W Craig Road and 601 Whitney Ranch Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Thursday.

Foster a pet. The Animal Foundation has an urgent need for volunteers to foster pets. Fostering is free and the Animal Foundation will provide all food supplies and bowls and treats. Apply at animalfoundation.com.

This is a developing blog. Check back for updates.

Submit more stories of kindness to Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com or on Twitter and Instagram @jannainprogress or to Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.