Funeral directors ‘sound the alarm’ over capacity concerns

A surge in COVID-19 deaths has overwhelmed many of Southern Nevada’s mortuaries, which have reported concerns over capacity issues to the state’s funeral board.

Funeral director Laura Sussman describes on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, how Kraft-Sussman Funeral and Cremation Services is handling the increase in demand due to an influx of COVID-19 deaths. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A refrigeration unit that holds bodies sits outside Kraft-Sussman Funeral and Cremation Services on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner's office has loaned units to funeral homes across the valley to address growing concerns over capacity as COVID-19 deaths surge. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Laura Sussman, funeral director at Kraft-Sussman Funeral and Cremation Services, works in her office on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The funeral service company is experiencing an increase in demand due to an influx of COVID-19 deaths. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park is seen in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

In the parking lot of the Las Vegas funeral home now sits a white shipping container. The unit is nondescript and unassuming, but inside lie bodies awaiting burial or cremation.

Many of them are victims of COVID-19.

To store the dead in shipping containers is a grim reality that, less than a year ago, would have seemed unimaginable — inhumane, even — to funeral directors Laura Sussman and Wendy Kraft. Yet relief washed over the married couple when the container, kept at a cool 38 degrees internally, arrived about two weeks ago outside their small, family-owned funeral home, Kraft-Sussman Funeral and Cremation Services.

By then, the worst case scenario — what Sussman and Kraft had been bracing for since the pandemic exploded in March — had seemingly happened overnight.

“Everything is getting maxed out,” Sussman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday. “It’s scary.”

In recent weeks, a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths has overwhelmed many of Southern Nevada’s mortuaries, according to the Nevada State Funeral Board, causing delays in services that, in turn, extend the grieving process for families.

Jennifer Kandt, the board’s executive director, said that during a phone call last week with funeral directors and representatives from several Southern Nevada agencies, including the Health District and the Clark County coroner’s office, mortuary directors had “sounded the alarm.”

“They’re saying to us, ‘We’re concerned about capacity if we continue to receive bodies at this pace. We’re worried we’ll run out of room,’” Kandt said.

A strain on the system

In response, the coroner’s office has loaned refrigerated units to funeral homes across the Las Vegas Valley — a move designed to increase capacity and decrease delays.

Sussman and Kraft received one unit, which doubled their capacity to 30 unembalmed bodies. Davis Funeral Homes, which has two locations in the valley, received three.

Philip Smith, general manager for Davis Funeral Homes, told the Review-Journal that the surge in coronavirus cases has put a strain on his staff, who have handled a 58 percent increase in cases compared with their December 2019 caseload.

“It’s a situation that I can’t predict what will happen two weeks from now,” Smith said.

On Tuesday, three large refrigerated units could be seen outside the company’s Eastern Avenue location secured by fencing.

Nevada set records for coronavirus deaths in December and continues to topple record numbers in the first week of 2021.

On Wednesday, 60 deaths recorded over the previous day pushed the total of COVID-19 deaths in Nevada to 3,295. The previous one-day record of 59 deaths was reported last week.

Caleb Cage, Nevada’s COVID-19 response director, previously said that “Christmas, New Year’s and other holidays in late December and early January may lead to expected surges and could overlap, resulting in a surge on top of a surge.”

‘It stays with you’

The surge hit the Sussman-Kraft funeral home in late December. And hard.

On average, each month, the family-owned mortuary receives about 30 bodies. But that number jumped to 70 in December, and if the surge in deaths continues or worsens, the funeral home would be on pace to receive about a hundred bodies by the end of January.

The mere thought of the funeral home’s seven-person team servicing that many families in a month worries Sussman.

Standing outside her funeral home on Tuesday afternoon, near the shipping container that can hold 15 bodies, Sussman said, “It would be nonstop. I can’t keep going not sleeping this long, but at the same time I want to do right by the families who choose us.”

Sussman hasn’t had a day off in weeks.

“I work. I go home. I eat dinner. I go to sleep. I wake up and do it again,” Sussman said, her voice stifled by an N-95 mask and face shield. “I am feeling the stress, which I haven’t felt like this in a long time.”

Still, Sussman and Kraft, who have been married since 2015, are dedicated to and passionate about their line of work, and many of the families they have worked with in the past are now their close friends.

“We’ve had some really, really difficult, painful cases,” Kraft said. “We — “

Choked up, Kraft paused to collect herself.

“We can’t just compartmentalize,” she continued. “It stays with you.”

The couple’s funeral home has been open for business for 13 years, and in that time, they have never turned a family away from their services — not for capacity issues or even financial reasons. The thought of closing their doors on a family is unimaginable.

They hope it won’t become another new grim reality in the coming weeks and months.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. News intern Mya Constantino contributed to this report.