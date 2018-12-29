Golden Knights, election results lead 2018’s Top 10 stories

The Vegas Golden Knights’ improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final and the team’s impact on the community was the top local story in 2018, but it was hardly the only big news of the year.

Golden Knights fans cheer at Toshiba Plaza ahead of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference finals hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark County Commission Chair and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak greets supporters after being elected governor Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Retiring Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority President Rossi Ralenkotter during a board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier, right, confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Nevada prison officials say death row inmate Dozier has gone to great lengths to try to kill himself while awaiting execution, including attempting to obtain a fatal drop of a deadly drug on a piece of paper sent through prison mail. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks at a news conference regarding the Oct. 1 shooting on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. More than 10 months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, police say they are closing their investigation without answering the key question: What drove a gunman to unleash a hail of gunfire that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more? (AP Photo/John Locher)

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right, celebrates with Heidi Fleiss, right, and others after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, a legal pimp who has fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican candidate has died, Nevada authorities said Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (David Montero//Los Angeles Times via AP, File)

Cliven Bundy walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas a free man with his wife Carol Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, after a federal judge dismissed the case with prejudice against him, two of his sons and another man in the Bunkerville standoff. At rear, in a cowboy hat is their son Ammon Bundy. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Incoming Clark County Superintendent Jesus Jara looks on as Colonial High School students Kacie Freeburg, left, and Samaira Rodriguez, right, dissect a sheep heart in class during a tour of the Orlando school on Wednesday, May 22, 2018. Jara worked for six years as the deputy superintendent in Orange County Public Schools before being hired in Clark. (Renee Burke/Orange County Public Schools)

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas, the room from where Stephen Craig Paddock fired on a nearby music festival, killing 58 and injuring hundreds on Oct. 1. In documents made public Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, police in Las Vegas have released transcripts of some officers' accounts about what they saw, heard and did trying to locate and stop a gunman who unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history almost 15 months earlier. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

In the spring, Las Vegas embraced gold and black.

In the fall, the state of Nevada turned blue.

The Vegas Golden Knights’ improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final and the team’s impact on the community was the top local story in 2018, but it was hardly the only big news of the year.

The midterm elections in November reshaped Nevada’s government as Democrats swept into power and women lawmakers formed a majority in the Legislature. In addition, a dead man was elected to the Legislature.

Here’s a look back at the 10 most important local stories of 2018, as determined by Review-Journal staff:

1. Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights captured the hearts of valley residents with a remarkable run to the Stanley Cup Final and community outreach that endeared the players and coaches to adoring fans, many of whom had never before been interested in ice hockey.

2. Nevada turns blue

The Democrats prevailed up and down the ballot in the Nov. 6 election. A Democratic edge in registered voters helped the party sweep all the top races for governor, U.S. Senate and attorney general. Democrats won three of four other statewide races, three of four U.S. House seats and a supermajority in the state Assembly. The party also won six of 11 state Senate contests and picked up two seats in the 21-seat chamber, one away from a super majority there as well.

3. Female-majority legislature

Nevada became the first state in the country to yield a woman-majority Legislature when attorney Rochelle Thuy Nguyen and Beatrice Angela Duran, a Culinary Local 226 grievance specialist, were tapped to fill vacancies in the state Assembly. The December appointments raised the number of female lawmakers to 32 in the 63-member body — 23 assemblywomen and nine senators.

4. Changes at LVCVA

Longtime Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority chief Rossi Ralenkotter retired Aug. 31 amid police and state ethics investigations and questions of excess agency spending raised by a Review-Journal investigation. The R-J investigation spotlighted Ralenkotter’s personal use of Southwest Airlines gift cards purchased by the LVCVA, his use of authority security officers as chauffeurs despite receiving a vehicle allowance, and the agency’s history of routinely violating its own expense policies with lavish spending on high-end entertainment, gifts for employees and first-class trips overseas for board members.

5. Oct. 1 final report

Nearly a year after the Route 91 Harvest festival attack, Las Vegas police released its final report in August on the mass shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead and more than 800 wounded. At more than 180 pages long, it detailed the sequence of events that led up to the attack, included notes from interviews with the gunman’s friends and family and an admission that, even 10 months out, detectives had no idea why the shooter, a Nevadan, chose to carry out the attack.

6. Execution delays

Just hours before the planned execution of condemned Nevada prisoner Scott Dozier, a judge ruled on July 11 that the prison system should be barred from using a sedative in the state’s untested lethal injection cocktail. It was the second time in nine months that Dozier’s execution had been halted through a court decision. Convicted of two murders, Dozier, who waived his appeals in late 2016, would have been the first Nevada inmate executed in a dozen years. Dozieris still awaiting a new execution date.

7. Dead man wins election

Brothel owner Dennis Hof, a Republican, died unexpectedly three weeks before the Nov. 6 election. Nevertheless, his name remained on the ballot and he was easily elected to the Nevada Assembly, defeating Democratic rival Lesia Romanov. In December, the Nye County Commission appointed Gregory Hafen II to replace Hof in the Assembly District 36 seat.

8. Bundy case tossed

A federal judge cited “flagrant prosecutorial misconduct” when she threw out felony conspiracy and weapons charges against Bunkerville rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and an independent militia member on Jan. 8. The charges stemmed from a 2014 standoff with the Bureau of Land Management over a cattle roundup that resulted in decades behind bars for some. One of Bundy’s sons, Ryan Bundy, launched an unsuccessful bid for governor after his acquittal.

9. CCSD picks new leader

Clark County School District trustees in May selected Jesus Jara, deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida, to lead the nation’s fifth-largest school district. “Education changed my life; it gave me opportunity,” he said in a statement the day he was selected. “Ensuring that every single student gets that same opportunity is why I first became a teacher and what drives my work every day.” He began work June 19, setting a course for “making CCSD the #1 choice for kids.”

10. MGM lawsuits

MGM Resorts International, the company that owns Mandalay Bay, sued more than 1,000 victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting in an unusual effort to avoid liability. The company cited a 2002 federal act, created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, that extends liability protection to any company that uses “anti-terrorism” technology or services. MGM argued the security vendor it hired for the Route 91 Harvest festival used such services, and MGM argued it should be protected too. The lawsuits did not seek money from victims but did ask a federal judge to decide if the 2002 act is applicable. In October, both parties announced they were heading toward a settlement.

Review-Journal staff writers Rachel Crosby, David Ferrara and Shea Johnson contributed to this report.