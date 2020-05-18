Goodmans mural in Las Vegas masked with ‘Get back to work or die trying’

Derek Stonebarger, who helped fund the mural on the Majestic Repertory Theatre, said Sunday that the face masks appeared to be made out of vinyl and that they could blow off within days.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and husband Oscar are portrayed in a mural along a back wall of the Majestic Repertory Theatre about alleyway murals on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Face masks with the words ”Get back to work or die trying” have been added without permission to a mural of Mayor Carolyn Goodman and husband and former Mayor Oscar Goodman in downtown Las Vegas.

Derek Stonebarger, who owns ReBar and who helped fund the mural on the Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main St., said Sunday that the face masks appeared to be made out of vinyl and that they could blow off within days.

The masking appears to have occurred Friday night, according to Troy Heard, the theater’s artistic director. When Heard wrapped up at 10 that night, he noticed the masks on the mural, which can only be accessed through an emergency exit or through a barbed wire fence.

The stickers don’t appear to have damaged the mural and aren’t hate speech, Heard said, so he decided to keep them up.

“If someone is making a political statement, why not?” Heard said, adding he thinks it promotes wearing a face mask. “It’s provocative art.”

The mural’s masking comes nearly a month after Carolyn Goodman appeared on CNN and called for the immediate reopening of businesses.

Heard said that while the theater doesn’t take a political stance, he’s not offended by the masking.

“I agree with it,” he said. “It embarrasses me how the masks have become a political statement.”

The creator of the original mural, Cliff Morris of Cliff’s Airbrushing, said it was vandalized with a political view that he doesn’t share.

“I disapprove with the artist, but I do truly believe everyone has their opinion,” he said in a text message Sunday afternoon. “I’m not for propaganda views that this person may have when it comes to destroying original artwork. I am definitely against it, especially when it comes to my art or anyone else’s artwork.”

Stonebarger said he commissioned Morris to make the mural to commemorate what the Goodmans have done for the Las Vegas community. It was unveiled in June 2018.

“I have so much respect for them,” he said, adding he’s had his eye on the mural while preparing the back patio for an upcoming dinner and show for patrons. Stonebarger had a feeling someone would try to make a political statement.

“I’m a lover of art, and I think you can tell it’s a sign of respect for the actual artist that it’s not (permanently) vandalized,” he said.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.