Hawaii lawmaker blames Las Vegas trip for positive coronavirus test

Hawaii State Sen. Clarence Nishihara (State of Hawaii/Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

A state lawmaker from Hawaii has tested positive for COVID-19, and he says a trip to Las Vegas is to blame.

State Sen. Clarence Nishihara has been confined to a bedroom in his Waipahu home on the island of Oahu, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and the Hawaii State Capitol was ordered shut down Thursday until at least April 5. The legislative session was suspended indefinitely.

The Star-Advertiser said health officials believe the 76-year-old was infected during Feb. 22-25 visit to Las Vegas, where Nishihara played slot machines at Main Street Station and the California Hotel.

“My luck was really bad. It kind of sucked over there. I was wishing I hadn’t gone,” Nishihara told the Star-Advertiser. “Now, it’s all shut down, you can’t go anywhere.”

Hawaiinewsnow.com said Nishihara was suffering coldlike symptoms after his return but went back to work at the Capitol during the first week of March when he felt better.

He eventually took a coronavirus test March 12, after the coldlike symptoms returned.

He received his positive test result Thursday and began a two-week quarantine at home, despite no longer showing symptoms associated with the virus.

Hawaii on Thursday reported 10 new cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 26.

The Star-Advertiser reported Nishihara laments his role in forcing the Capitol’s closure.

“I guess I’ll be blamed for shutting down the whole Legislature now,” said the four-term Democrat representing Waipahu, Pearl City and Pacific Palisades.

“I’d rather go back than be sitting in my room,” he said. “At least one thing I won’t have to do is, I won’t have to walk the dog now.”