Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, April 26th — VIDEO

• A hearing to revive Yucca Mountain nuclear repository has started at the US House. Nevada’s governor and the state Assembly have vowed to fight the effort.

• Albertsons opened a new store in Las Vegas today. It’s near Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive.

• Police say a man drove his truck through the gates of a Las Vegas community and lit his vehicle on fire. Authorities say the incident is related to domestic violence.

• Police say a woman’s ex-boyfriend was shot multiple times at a northeast apartment complex. Authorities say the shooter was asleep with the woman when she woke up to her ex punching her.

• A man is arrested after a woman was shot in the back of the head in March. 55-year-old Frank Joseph Campis is charged with the murder of Latoya Norgina Woolen.

• A man has died three weeks after a crash on the 215 beltway. The 77-year-old has not been identified.

• A 19-year-old suspect in a Las Vegas homicide has been arrested while trying to cross into the US from Mexico. Andres Garcialeal is accused of shooting Jordan Taitano April 4.

• Allegiant Air is interested in acquiring hotel property. The Las Vegas airline plans to announce more details by the end of the year.