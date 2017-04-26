ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, April 26th — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2017 - 2:24 pm
 

A hearing to revive Yucca Mountain nuclear repository has started at the US House. Nevada’s governor and the state Assembly have vowed to fight the effort.

Albertsons opened a new store in Las Vegas today. It’s near Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive.

Police say a man drove his truck through the gates of a Las Vegas community and lit his vehicle on fire. Authorities say the incident is related to domestic violence.

Police say a woman’s ex-boyfriend was shot multiple times at a northeast apartment complex. Authorities say the shooter was asleep with the woman when she woke up to her ex punching her.

A man is arrested after a woman was shot in the back of the head in March. 55-year-old Frank Joseph Campis is charged with the murder of Latoya Norgina Woolen.

A man has died three weeks after a crash on the 215 beltway. The 77-year-old has not been identified.

A 19-year-old suspect in a Las Vegas homicide has been arrested while trying to cross into the US from Mexico. Andres Garcialeal is accused of shooting Jordan Taitano April 4.

Allegiant Air is interested in acquiring hotel property. The Las Vegas airline plans to announce more details by the end of the year.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like