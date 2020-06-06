Las Vegas celebrates as casinos reopen — PHOTOS
There was much rejoicing Friday as visitors returned to Las Vegas casinos, open for the first time since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
RJ photographers captured the reawakening, including the first cheers in downtown Las Vegas at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the area’s casinos for 78 days.
Revelers on the Strip found sights both familiar — showgirls, fountains and the bings of slot machines — and not so familiar: sanitizing stations, face masks and temperature checkpoints.