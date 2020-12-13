Las Vegas-Clark County libraries closing again due to coronavirus

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District announced Saturday night that it will temporarily close all branches starting Wednesday “to stem the increasing spread of the COVID-19 virus across the Las Vegas Valley.”

(Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District announced Saturday night that it will temporarily close all branches starting Wednesday “to stem the increasing spread of the COVID-19 virus across the Las Vegas Valley.”

In a statement, the district said it “anticipates reopening with full services on Monday, January 4, 2021.” It will also close curbside pick-up services.

The district said customers can return all books and materials at library branch book drops during the closure. Fees for late items will be waived.

The Library District will be temporarily closing all 25 branches & Curbside Pick-Up services beginning Wednesday, December 16, as a pandemic precautionary measure 😷. We will miss seeing you but you can still visit us 24/7 on our website: https://t.co/bybCgU4DWY #MaskUpNV pic.twitter.com/RvcGLdNUJ4 — Las Vegas-Clark County Library District (@LVCCLD) December 13, 2020

“Closing our libraries is a difficult decision, as our mission is to serve the public, particularly during these challenging times,” said Fred James, acting executive director of the Library District.

“We have closely followed the governor’s guidelines to remain open and provide much-needed services, such as student tutoring and distance learning programs, and career support services for those who may be looking for a job,” James noted in the statement. “However, with the escalating infection rate, we feel it is imperative that we temporarily close, out of an abundance of caution for our most vulnerable employees and customers.”

In March, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the district closed all of its 25 branches in Clark County before reopening in June.

Future updates will be announced on the district’s website and social media pages.