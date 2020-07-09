Las Vegas hospital postpones elective surgeries amid COVID-19 surge

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday began delaying certain elective surgeries to preserve capacity in the face of escalating hospitalizations for COVID-19.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, 3186 South Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joey Turken, center, director of Sunrise Hospital's Ethics and Compliance Department, screens a visitor outside before granting him access to the hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday began postponing certain elective surgeries to preserve capacity in the face of escalating numbers of hospitalizations for COVID-19.

Despite a surge in coronavirus patients, inpatient elective surgeries continue at MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital, the other two local hospitals in the HCA’s Healthcare’s Sunrise Health system.

“We (Sunrise Hospital, MountainView, and Southern Hills hospitals) have the capability, agility, experience and sufficient resources (PPE, ventilators, and beds) to manage the growing COVID-19 patient caseload,” Dr. Joseph Corcoran, chief medical officer for HCA’s Far West Division, said in a statement.

Intensive-care unit occupancy in Clark County rose this week to 89 percent, the highest recorded level since the local outbreak began. Figures released Thursday by the Nevada Hospital Association show current ICU capacity in the county at 87 percent.

Elective surgeries in Nevada were postponed because of the pandemic in mid March but resumed in May as the number of cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus diminished.

