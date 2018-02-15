Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, Feb. 15 — VIDEO

First-grade teacher arrested, kids pepper-sprayed, Latin Music Week, school bus crash, Mitt Romney, Seven Magic Mountains, and more.

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

• A first-grade teacher at Cunningham Elementary School was arrested on a child abuse charge. Police say the teacher grabbed a 6-year-old boy.

• A local mom says four middle school students were pepper-sprayed near a school bus stop in the southwest valley. She says a car pulled up next to the kids and then sped off.

• A man has pleaded guilty after he punched a father of five in downtown Las Vegas. The victim died four days later.

• Billboard’s annual Latin Music Week is moving to Las Vegas for the first time. It will take place April 23-26 at The Venetian. The show was previously held in Miami.

• A Las Vegas police lieutenant and three others have been indicted in an elder abuse case. James Melton faces 14 felony counts.

• A Clark County school bus was in a head-on crash in Moapa Valley Wednesday. No children were on board.

• A Las Vegas police officer has pleaded not guilty to dozens of sexual assault and kidnapping charges involving a child.

• Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is running for Senate in Utah.

• Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is moving into Boulevard Mall this summer. It’s expected to staff 850 people.

• The art installation Seven Magic Mountains was supposed to stay here through May. It will now remain through 2018, and possibly after that.