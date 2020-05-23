More than 200 new cases of coronavirus reported in Clark County

Clark County on Saturday morning reported more than 200 additional cases of the coronavirus, as the total number of cases in the county surpassed 6,000.

One volunteer swaps a patient's nose as another places information and a bible on their dashboard at a COVID-19 testing site at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The 233 new cases raises the county’s total to 6,048 cases of the virus, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District. The county also reported an additional seven deaths on Saturday, raising the total deaths to 239.

The totals announced daily do not always accurately reflect the number of cases and deaths that occurred on the preceding day, as the district often shifts cases and deaths to other dates to reflect when they occurred rather than when they were reported.

In the county, there have been 1,522 people hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health district.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Services had not updated the number of cases in Nevada as of about 8 a.m. Saturday. On Friday, the total cases for the state stood at 7,401, while reports from local health district and other county agencies placed the total at 7,525.

Those discrepancies are common due to different reporting cycles among the agencies.

On Friday, there were 387 deaths recorded across the state.

