Nurses at Las Vegas hospital to hold protest

Nurses at a hospital in Las Vegas will hold a protest Thursday morning over what they say are planned layoffs and pay cuts by the hospital’s owner.

Nicole Koester, a nurse and representative for National Nurses United, addresses the media about workplace conditions for nurses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, across from MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nurses at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas will hold a protest Thursday morning over what they say are planned layoffs and pay cuts by the hospital’s owner, HCA Healthcare.

“HCA is trying to make cuts in both staff and some other things such as pay raises due to the pandemic,” said Nicole Koester, a nurse at MountainView and chief nurse representative for the union National Nurses United.

Koester said Thursday morning that the protest is planned for 8 a.m. at the hospital, 3100 N. Tenaya Way, and that nurses at at least 14 other hospitals across the nation owned by HCA will be participating. The union said in a press release that HCA is using the pretext of the pandemic to make demands for a “unilateral, undetermined number of layoffs, wage freezes and other cuts.” The union claims the proposed cuts put nurses and patients in jeopardy.

A hospital spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment early Thursday but when nurses announced a prior protest at MountainView in early April, the hospital said it was doing everything possible to protect patient safety given the pandemic.

“This is not a time to create conflict and dissension within healthcare organizations that are doing everything possible to protect caregivers and patients. This is the time to depend on each other, trusting that we are doing everything possible for each other to come together as HCA Healthcare Family and deliver on our mission,” said Jeremy Bradshaw, CEO at MountainView Hospital. “MountainView Hospital, a part of HCA Healthcare, is deeply committed to protecting colleagues and our patients every day, including when faced with this unprecedented medical crisis.”

Bradshaw said at the time of the early April protest that concerns expressed from nurses coincided with the expiration of a collective bargaining agreement.

The union said HCA received a $900 million bailout from the federal government in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

