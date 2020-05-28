Parks, pools, rec facilities in Southern Nevada reopening Friday

Local governments have announced reopening plans for parks and recreation facilities starting Friday as the state enters Phase Two of efforts to return to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In this April 7, 2020, file photo, Cowabunga Bay is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The closed splash pad at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020. All of the city of Las Vegas’ splash pads will reopen Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Southern Nevadans will have more options to get outside starting Friday.

Local governments announced the reopening of parks and recreation facilities as Nevada enters Phase Two of its plan to return to normal after shutdowns caused by the coronavirus.

All of the city of Las Vegas’ splash pads, skateparks, volleyball courts and exercise stations are scheduled to reopen Friday, according to a city news release. Some basketball courts will reopen as early as Friday morning, with additional courts opening throughout the weekend, according to the city.

Playgrounds and water fountains remain closed. The city is still working on plans to reopen community centers and swimming pools.

Facilities will operate at 50 percent capacity, and social distancing should be practiced.

Updates can be found on the city’s website.

Henderson and North Las Vegas

Henderson announced Wednesday that playgrounds, skateparks, splash pads and basketball courts would reopen Friday. However, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said playground opening may be delayed based on guidance from the governor’s office. Check the Henderson parks and recreation department’s web page for updated information.

The city asked for patience while workers make their way to each park take down tape and install nets.

Pools in the city will reopen in phases, with Black Mountain Aquatic Complex and Whitney Ranch Activity Pool opening Saturday, according to the city.

Henderson plans to open fitness centers and walking tracks within the next month, according to its announcement. The city is working on reopening recreation sports programs and fields, but details were not immediately available. Fields may be used for skill and conditioning drills only, according to the city. Scrimmages, league and tournament play are not allowed.

Recreation centers are still closed.

In North Las Vegas, splash pads are scheduled to reopen Saturday, according to spokesman Patrick Walker. Two pools — Walker Pool and Silver Mesa Recreation Center pool — will open June 6, he said.

North Las Vegas recreation centers are scheduled to open Wednesday but will be limited to 50 percent capacity, Walker said. Playgrounds, basketball courts and skateparks remain closed.

Around the region

Boulder City will open its skatepark, basketball and volleyball courts Friday. The pool will open June 10, and the splash pad is slated for a June 15 opening. It is has not been determined when playgrounds will reopen.

State park campgrounds are scheduled to reopen Friday morning but will be limited to 50 percent capacity. All state park visitor centers, gift shops, offices and cabins are scheduled to reopen Monday, according to the park system’s website.

The Las Vegas Springs Preserve does not yet have an opening date set, according to a spokesman.

Pools in Summerlin are tentatively scheduled for a June 15 reopening, and pool entry will require a reservation. Playgrounds are currently closed.

Cowabunga Bay in Henderson is scheduled to reopen only to season pass holders Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the park’s website. It opens to the general public Monday. The park will limit its capacity and increase its cleaning efforts. Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas is at least several weeks away from reopening, General Manager Justin LuCore said.

