Pets helping Las Vegas Valley residents cope with pandemic

With Las Vegas Valley residents battling a global pandemic, business shutdowns and economic uncertainty, many are finding a silver lining by spending more time with their pets.

People walk with their dog at at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman walks her dog at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People chat as they hold their dogs while practicing social distancing at at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Savannah Drews, a registered nurse, has been taking long walks with her dog Maverick at Cornerstone Park in Henderson since the pandemic started. She’s found it to be extremely helpful in coping with the stress brought by COVID-19.

“Life without him would be unimaginable,” Drews said. “Being outside with him, running, it is my stress relief. Getting exercise, and I handle it the best I can.”

Jen Rogalin of Henderson has been furloughed from her job due to the pandemic. She’s used some free time to walk her dog Chaos and a foster dog, Tasha, at Cornerstone.

“There are a lot of dogs out there who need a home,” Rogalin said.

Brad Muilenburg finds walking his dog, Protis, keeps his mind off all the things he can’t do during the business shutdown.

“I don’t get to go to the gym anymore,” Muilenburg said. “I don’t get to go see my grandkids so that is tough.”

