Some see COVID-19 outbreak as rare chance to slow down, rest

“It’s a wonderful time to spend with my kids, and to not be working and rushing so much,” said one Las Vegas resident.

For some, the COVID-19 outbreak has offered a rare opportunity to slow down and rest.

“There’s a couple of things that have worked in my favor,” said Elizabeth Galantuomini. “It’s a wonderful time to spend with my kids, and to not be working and rushing so much.”

Galantuomini, who works for a private medical practice that was forced to close its doors earlier this month, is home without pay until Gov. Steve Sisolak lifts his mandated closure of nonessential businesses.

Until she can go back to work, the Las Vegas resident said she is enjoying her time at home relaxing, “just basically working on the house and working in the yard and on projects that have been left unfinished.”

Like Galantuomini, Kim Nielson, another Las Vegas resident, said he’s finally gotten around to some home projects that he’d been putting off for years.

“I’ve just been having fun staying at home,” Nielson said.

For Matthew Metge, who already was out of work when COVID-19 appeared in Nevada, his daily life “is pretty much the same,” though he decided now would be a good time to finally get a puppy.

“I’m enjoying the break,” he said. “I’ll take 30 days off in a heartbeat.”

Sisolak’s statewide 30-day mandate, which led to many working and studying from home, will be in effect through April 16.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Contact staff photographer Bizuayehu Tesfaye at btesfaye@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bizutesfaye on Twitter.