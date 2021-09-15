97°F
Local Nevada

Ex-Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has breakthrough case of COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2021 - 1:34 pm
 
Updated September 15, 2021 - 1:40 pm
FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018, file photo shows then-Gov. Brian Sandoval of Nevada at the National ...
FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018, file photo shows then-Gov. Brian Sandoval of Nevada at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, who left a lifetime appointment to the federal bench, looks back on ...
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, who left a lifetime appointment to the federal bench, looks back on eight years as Governor from his office at the Capitol, in Carson City, on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO – University of Nevada, Reno president and former Gov. Brian Sandoval has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a campuswide note Wednesday, attributing “mild symptoms” he was experiencing to being vaccinated against the disease.

Sandoval said he tested positive Wednesday morning, noting that he had tested negative for the virus on Thursday. He said he would isolate and work from home for the next 10 days.

“The positive test result I received this morning and the mild symptoms I’ve experienced thus far also point to the fact that the COVID-19 vaccines are indeed doing their job,” Sandoval wrote. “I received my COVID-19 vaccinations earlier this spring and I am so grateful I did. Breakthrough infections tend to be mild when one is vaccinated and this is exactly what I am experiencing right now. I want to use this moment to encourage all of our students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated if you have not done so already.”

Sandoval thanked the university’s health care professionals, adding: “We should all be very proud of the public health workers throughout our state who, on a daily basis, are tending to the health and well-being of all Nevadans.”

He urged the campus community to keep wearing masks, practice social distancing, and “if you are not vaccinated, to do so as soon as you can.”

The letter was sent via email and posted on the university’s website.

Sandoval was at Monday night’s Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium where he lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch just before kickoff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

