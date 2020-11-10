57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local Nevada

More than 700 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID since reopening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 12:09 pm
 

More than 700 visitors to Nevada have tested positive for COVID-19 since casinos reopened in June, according to newly released state data.

The Department of Health and Human services reported that as of Oct. 3, at least 712 visitors had tested positive for the novel coronavirus either while in the state or soon after returning home. The data dates back to June 1; casinos reopened June 4.

Southern Nevada alone has seen more than 5.7 million visitors since June, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reports.

Until now, the state-released visitor data ran through only mid-August. At that time at least 530 visitors had tested positive for COVID-19.

The vast majority of the visitors tested positive while they were in Nevada. As of Oct. 3, the state knows of only 21 who have tested positive after they returned home, an increase of 10 cases since data was last released.

Nevada health officials have said they only find out about visitor cases discovered outside the state if the visitor’s home state notifies them. So far, Nevada has been notified of such cases in Arizona, California and Ohio.

Among Nevada residents, more than 110,000 cases had been identified throughout the state’s outbreak as of Monday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
2
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
3
‘Male juvenile’ arrested in Circus Circus shooting
‘Male juvenile’ arrested in Circus Circus shooting
4
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
5
Popular Halloween attraction fined for COVID safety violations
Popular Halloween attraction fined for COVID safety violations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., promotes the Democratic ticket during a voter mobilization event at The ...
Lee wins re-election, other races still tight
By / RJ

Rep. Susie Lee has won re-election to her 3rd Congressional District seat, according to the Associated Press, after a tight contest against businessman and former pro wrestler Dan “Big Dan” Rodimer.

Read More