Nevada reports 350 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths

Andy Ruiz, left, looks on as Nevada National Guard SRA Dooley Gegen, center, gives him a shot during a preview of the new drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening at Texas Station on Monday, May 10, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/North Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Thursday reported 350 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths, according to state data.

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 325,031 cases and 5,599 deaths since the pandemic began.

All six of the deaths reported Thursday occurred in Clark County, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new cases remained higher than the 14-day moving average of daily reported cases, which dropped slightly to 112. Deaths were also higher than the moving average of two fatalities recorded daily during that same time period.

State officials have said that it is normal for daily figures to be higher than the moving averages due to delayed reports and redistributed data. State and county health agencies redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate dropped by another 0.1 percentage points on Thursday, reaching 3.6 percent. The rate remained at the lowest point since dipping to 3.5 percent nearly a year ago, state data shows.

As of Thursday’s report, there are 230 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is four more than the day prior.

Clark County on Thursday also reported 328 new coronavirus cases, according to the health district’s coronavirus’ website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 252,137 cases and 4,419 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate also dropped by 0.1 percentage points, matching the state’s average at 3.6 percent.

